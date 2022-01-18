Boston’s Emerald Necklace parks shine green through winter season

Boston’s Emerald Necklace, a 1,100-acre chain linked by parkways and waterways from Boston to Brookline, will be illuminated with emerald green lights from Feb. 1 through March 20. Several park bridges and trees “will be awash with emerald glow,” according to a statement from the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. The displays are part of a larger initiative encouraging individuals to explore the city’s Emerald Necklace.

There’s something about the twinkling lights that adorn the city around the holidays that takes a bit of the edge off of Boston’s bitterly cold winters. But as the season inches along, many of those illuminating displays come down. Several parks around the city, however, will continue to shine bright throughout winter “to inspire and light the way in challenging times.”

“We hope this limited-time installation will once again give folks a reason to visit the parks — and maybe even explore new areas of the Emerald Necklace for the first time,” Karen Mauney-Brodek, president of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, said in a statement.

Map of Boston's Emerald Necklace. Courtesy Emerald Necklace Conservancy

The illuminated locations include the Charlesgate Park trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, which have been illuminated since mid-December; Liff Park bridges in the Back Bay Fens; the Chapel Street and Bridle Path footbridges in Riverway Park, as well as Riverway’s Longwood Avenue bridge; the Leverett Pond and Ward’s Pond footbridges in Olmsted Park; and the Ellicott Arch in Franklin Park. Parks will be illuminated from dusk to 9 p.m, according to the statement.

The Emerald Necklace was built to connect neighbors and bridging communities, and was designed nearly 150 years ago by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

“The Emerald Necklace and our shared green spaces continue to be some of the primary places of community connection amidst the ongoing pandemic,” a statement from the conservancy said. “Not only will the emerald green bridges offer fantastic picture taking moments, they will also bring some fun and light to people as they explore the Emerald Necklace while commuting, crossing the parks on daily errands, or taking a stroll or run through the parks in the evening.”

This is the second year the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has done the display.

Leverett Pond in Olmsted Park. Courtesy Emerald Necklace Conservancy

Ellicott Arch in Franklin Park. Courtesy Emerald Necklace Conservancy

Charlesgate Park trees illuminated emerald green. Courtesy Emerald Necklace Conservancy





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.