Recipe: A comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew, slightly updated, is just what we need right now

Serves 8

As we head into the heart of winter, it's time to make a big, comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew. This one's packed with chunks of carrot, pearl onions, cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, and small yellow potatoes and isn't fancy. It's just plain good, with tons of flavor. Beef chuck has plenty of connective tissue, collagen, and some fat, which results in tender, juicy meat, ideal for a slow-cooked stew. Contrary to popular myth, browning meat doesn't seal in the juices, but rather provides the all-important caramelization that gives the stew lots of flavor. Tomato paste, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, onion, and celery also flavor the broth. Now the classic stew takes on some extra pizzaz, with soy sauce and Asian fish sauce splashed into the pot. Wine adds acidity and chicken stock is the best bet for the liquid element, since store-bought beef stock can be disappointing. Even if your household is small, make the full amount of the stew and freeze it in meal-size containers. On a chilly night when you have no energy, you'll have a quick meal, ready to defrost in the microwave, to fall back on.

3 pounds beef chuck stew meat (3-inch pieces, if possible) Salt and pepper, to taste 4 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons flour 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1¼ cups dry white wine 4 cups chicken stock 2 cloves garlic, smashed with the side of a knife to break the skin 2 stalks celery, cut into 3 pieces ½ medium onion, cut in half to make 2 pieces 1 bay leaf 2 sprigs fresh thyme 1 pound cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, halved ½ pound peeled fresh or frozen pearl onions 4 large carrots, cut into 2-inch lengths 1 pound small (golf ball-size) yellow potatoes, halved 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees.

2. Pat the beef dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle it all over with salt and pepper.

3. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, cook the beef for 5 minutes, turning it occasionally until it is browned. Transfer the browned pieces to a bowl as you brown the rest of the meat.

4. Return all the meat and any juices that accumulated in the bowl to the pan. Sprinkle the flour onto the meat. Stir well and cook for 1 minute, or until the flour coats the meat. Stir in the tomato paste, fish sauce, soy sauce, wine, and stock. Bring to a simmer and use a heatproof spatula to scrape up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the garlic, celery, onion, bay leaf, and thyme sprigs to the pan.

5. Set on the lid so it's slightly ajar, leaving a 1/2-inch gap between the lid and the pan. Transfer to the oven. Cook for 1 1/4 hours. (The meat will not be cooked through at this point.)

6. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes, or until they begin to brown. Add the pearl onions, carrots, and potatoes to the skillet. Continue to cook, turning the vegetables in the pan, for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Set aside to add to the meat later.

7. Remove the casserole from the oven (leave the oven on). Use tongs to remove and discard the garlic cloves, celery, onion pieces, bay leaf, and thyme sprigs.

8. Stir the mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots, and potatoes into the beef mixture, and set the lid ajar again. Continue cooking for 45 to 60 minutes, or until the beef is tender when pierced with a skewer and the vegetables are cooked through. (Total cooking time is 2 to 2 1/4 hours.) Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

9. Ladle into shallow bowls and sprinkle with parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas