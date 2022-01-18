Recipe: Lighten the classic dish and shorten the cooking time with chicken cacciatore 2.0

Serves 4

Hearty dishes we might crave on a freezing night don't have to be heavy. Chicken cacciatore ("hunter-style" chicken) often is. Traditionally made with skin-on chicken thighs, sometimes with prosciutto or bacon in the pot, the Italian classic is served with a long-simmered sauce. To lighten cacciatore, use skinless, boneless chicken breasts, which also shorten the cooking time, and instead of the meaty additions you usually see, replace them with fresher flavors -- olives, capers, rosemary, sage, and basil. Once the breasts are browned and the seasonings are in the pan, you only need to cook the chicken for 15 to 20 minutes. The dish is ideal with polenta or pasta, but if you really want to go all 2.0, serve this cacciatore with steamed spinach or a lightly dressed arugula salad.

1 package (1/4 ounce) dried porcini 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (about 2 pounds total) Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, sliced 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into 3-inch strips 2 cloves garlic, chopped 8 ounces white button or cremini mushrooms, quartered 1 tablespoon tomato paste 2 sprigs fresh rosemary 2 sprigs fresh sage ½ cup white wine ½ cup pitted green olives, halved 2 tablespoons capers 1 can (15 ounces) whole, peeled tomatoes ¼ cup chopped fresh basil ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. In a small bowl, combine the porcini with warm water to cover. Set aside for 10 minutes.

2. Sprinkle the chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper. In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on a side, or until golden brown. Remove from the pan and transfer to a plate.

3. Add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic to the skillet. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they begin to soften. Add the button or cremini mushrooms and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes.

4. Drain the dried porcini; chop them coarsely. Add the porcini, tomato paste, rosemary sprigs, and sage sprigs to the skillet. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add the white wine and cook 2 minutes more. Add the olives, capers, canned tomatoes, breaking them up with a spoon, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

5. Return the breasts to the pan with any juices on the plate. Nestle the breasts in the vegetables. Return to a simmer. Cover the skillet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breasts registers 165 degrees.

6. Remove and discard the sage and rosemary. Stir in the basil and parsley. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick