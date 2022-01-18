Recipe: Thick, chunky red lentil vegetable soup will warm the soul

Serves 6

Cold weather calls for a thick, chunky soup to keep you warm. Here, familiar winter vegetables simmer with red lentils and Parmesan rinds, which add a flavor boost to the pot. Cut the vegetables generously so they stand up to a longer simmering time. If your carrots are more than an inch in diameter, halve them lengthwise before slicing. If you buy Parmesan by the piece, never throw out the rinds. Keep them in the refrigerator cheese drawer and toss them into soups like this one or into a pot of risotto for great umami flavor. You may see the rinds for sale near the wedges of Parmesan in the cheese section of your market. At the end of simmering, the soup is thickened by the lentils, which break down and give it body and the most appealing coral color.

3 tablespoons olive oil ½ onion, coarsely chopped 2 stalks celery, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick 2 medium carrots, sliced 1/2-inch thick 2 medium Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potato (1 1/4 pounds) unpeeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces 3 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick 1 cup split red lentils, rinsed 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes 2 pieces Parmesan rind 3 sprigs fresh thyme 6 cups vegetable stock, or more if needed 1 teaspoon salt Ground black pepper, to taste Extra fresh thyme, leaves coarsely chopped (for garnish) Maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper (for sprinkling)

1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, celery, and carrots. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the onion is slightly softened. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook 2 minutes more.

2. Add the lentils, tomatoes, Parmesan rinds, thyme sprigs, stock, salt, and a generous pinch of pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 45 to 50 minutes, or until all the vegetables are tender and the lentils have collapsed and thickened the soup. If the soup seems too thick during cooking, add more stock, 1/2 cup at a time.

3. Remove the Parmesan rinds and thyme sprigs from the soup. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and garnish with extra thyme leaves and Maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper.

Jill Gibson