So much buzz around hot honey

The hot honey craze landed several years ago, and fans began to drizzle the condiment over pizza, into a cocktail, and even on top of ice cream. Recently, Savannah Bee Company, the Georgia business specializing in high quality and rare honey varietals like black sage and rosemary, has introduced its own hot honey. Scotch bonnet and habanero chili peppers are infused into light and fruity wildflower honey, providing an intense, fiery punch to the sweetness. Any dish will get a boost from the sweet heat. Use it also as a glaze or in a marinade. The company’s founder and head beekeeper, Ted Dennard, searches locally and worldwide for honey. You can feel confident that his hot honey is one of the finest around ($18 for 12 ounces). Available at The Flat of the Hill, 60 Charles St., Boston, 617-619-9977; Olive Connection 1426 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-879-9980; Boston General Store, 626 High St., Dedham; Idylwilde Farms, 366 Central St., Acton, 978-263-5943; or at savannahbee.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND