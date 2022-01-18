17-year-old boy arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday night in Roxbury on multiple firearm-related charges, after police found him with an allegedly stolen handgun concealed on his chest, Boston police said.
The boy from Roxbury was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and receiving stolen property, among other charges, Boston police said in a statement.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
Police responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at 9:17 p.m. around Dudley Street and Mount Pleasant Place in Roxbury, the statement said. While on patrol, police spotted a boy with a matching description and stopped him to pat him down.
They found a firearm secured to his chest and took the boy into custody to recover the firearm, police said.
The firearm was a Springfield Armory Sub-Compact XD reported stolen out of South Carolina with one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine, police said.
