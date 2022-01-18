fb-pixel Skip to main content

17-year-old boy arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated January 18, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday night in Roxbury on multiple firearm-related charges, after police found him with an allegedly stolen handgun concealed on his chest, Boston police said.

The boy from Roxbury was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and receiving stolen property, among other charges, Boston police said in a statement.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Police responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at 9:17 p.m. around Dudley Street and Mount Pleasant Place in Roxbury, the statement said. While on patrol, police spotted a boy with a matching description and stopped him to pat him down.

Advertisement

They found a firearm secured to his chest and took the boy into custody to recover the firearm, police said.

The firearm was a Springfield Armory Sub-Compact XD reported stolen out of South Carolina with one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine, police said.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video