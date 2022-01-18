fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Police fire bean bag round at knife wielding suspect, officials say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated January 18, 2022, 29 minutes ago

Boston police fired a “less than lethal” bean bag round at a knife-wielding suspect on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, confirmed the confrontation, which occurred around 1:29 p.m. in the area of 393 Massachusetts Avenue.

The male suspect wasn’t identified.

Police said an officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer taken to the hospital wasn’t identified.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video