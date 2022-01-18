Boston Police fire bean bag round at knife wielding suspect, officials say

Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, confirmed the confrontation, which occurred around 1:29 p.m. in the area of 393 Massachusetts Avenue.

Boston police fired a “less than lethal” bean bag round at a knife-wielding suspect on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said an officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer taken to the hospital wasn’t identified.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.