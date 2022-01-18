Brookline’s policing blues

The issues in Brookline are familiar to many communities in post-George Floyd America.

But that’s exactly what it has become. As detailed in a story in the Globe Tuesday, the department has had four chiefs (some acting) in the past two years, with the latest stepping down last week.

Brookline — affluent, well educated, and largely peaceful — seems like unusual ground for a roiling controversy over policing.

Alarmed by many aspects of modern policing, residents of this progressive community of 63,000 have been pushing for substantial reform in how policing there gets carried out. Meanwhile, some police officers, and their allies, have been pushing back.

Detective Michael Keaveney, head of the Brookline Police Association — the department’s union — has led the charge, insisting in interviews and on social media that police reformers — anti-police in his view — are destroying morale up and down the ranks.

“There can be no doubt that working as a police Chief in this environment is untenable,” he wrote in one statement widely circulated online by town residents. “The Select Board has fostered hostile working conditions and undermined the authority of the Chief of Police at every turn.”

As evidence, he and his allies point to not just the changes at the top of the department, but vacancies in many key posts. There’s been a hollowing-out of leadership in the department, which Keaveney seems to attribute largely to the scrutiny the department is under.

Not surprisingly, the reformers take great exception to that analysis.

“A community gets to decide its approach to policing, not the police,” said Select Board member Raul Fernandez, a leader of the reform movement. “What they call micromanaging is literally our job. It’s our job to determine what kind of department we have.”

Fernandez, who was part of a task force that studied the 117-officer police department last year, insists that the community is clear on what it wants: a department that is smaller in scale and more limited in mission.

Some changes have already taken place. The Select Board voted to eliminate the posting of police officers to the schools, while the Housing Authority board voted to wipe out a unit dedicated to patrolling the town’s public housing developments.

But those changes are minor compared to what could be coming. Town Meeting members are considering a home-rule petition to end civil service in police hiring. Meanwhile some memes circulating online muse about the possibility of eventually eliminating armed police altogether.

The national reckoning over social justice isn’t the only reason this controversy has come to the fore, here and now. All politics is local, as Tip O’Neil pointed out, and Brookline is decidedly no exception.

The long-running legal battle waged by Firefighter Gerald Alston — who won an $11 million settlement from the town last year for his claims of discrimination and harassment — did much to shine a spotlight on the specter of racism in Brookline’s public safety agencies.

Two Black police officers also won a settlement against the town in 2018, while a gender discrimination suit is currently pending.

All of those complaints and settlements have given legitimacy to the notion that sweeping change could be an idea whose time has arrived.

Brookline is, in fact, an interesting test case of the tensions awaiting communities that want to “reimagine” policing — including Boston, which is also looking for a new police leadership, and where Mayor Michelle Wu has already signaled that she intends to take the department in a more progressive direction. (Fun fact: Wu officiated Fernandez’s wedding in October.)

The question in Brookline, and in other communities, too, will be just how much change residents really want.

Fernandez chafes at the idea — often promoted by his opponents — that the push for new ideas is coming from a vocal minority in town.

“They keep saying there is a ‘silent majority’ that doesn’t want this,” he said. “Where they are, I don’t know. Why they haven’t spoken up, I don’t know.”

Progressives and defenders of the status quo have been on a collision course in Brookline for several years, and the push for policing reform has only drawn the battle lines brighter.

But the old guard has lost its hold, and that trendline doesn’t seem likely to change.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist.