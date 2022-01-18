Department of Children and Families investigating after child cuts foot on Revere elevator

The state Department of Children and Families is investigating after a child’s foot was cut when it got caught in an elevator in a Revere apartment building Monday night, officials said.

The child’s mother was standing outside the elevator door when it closed with the child alone inside, according to Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara, a department spokeswoman. The child was treated on scene by first responders and was not taken to a hospital, she said in an e-mail Tuesday.