Department of Children and Families investigating after child cuts foot on Revere elevator

The state Department of Children and Families is investigating after a child’s foot was cut when it got caught in an elevator in a Revere apartment building Monday night, officials said.
The child’s mother was standing outside the elevator door when it closed with the child alone inside, according to Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara, a department spokeswoman. The child was treated on scene by first responders and was not taken to a hospital, she said in an e-mail Tuesday.
As police and firefighters were traveling to the apartment building at 540 Revere Beach Blvd., the mother’s boyfriend, Andrew Gomez, fled the scene and was arrested for allegedly violating probation, O’Hara said.
Advertisement
Revere police notified DCF, O’Hara said. A DCF spokeswoman confirmed the department is investigating the incident.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.