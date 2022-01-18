Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire at newly renovated home in Wellesley

DiGiandomenico said it was difficult to determine where the fire was upon arrival.

Firefighters were called to the three-story wood framed residence on 17 Paine Streetat around 4:40 a.m.and found the house engulfed in heavy smoke, said Deputy Chief Charles DiGiandomenico. He said no residents were inside and the house was in the process of being sold.

“When we first arrived, we didn’t have any indication of where it was at. It was a new construction home. They were in their final permit phase. All that we saw on arrival was heavy smoke,” he said.

Fire crews located the fire at the side door that went into the kitchen, DiGiandomenico said. The fire burned a hole in the kitchen and straight up into the second floor, he said.

DiGiandomenico said fire crews got the blaze under control in about an hour and had cleared the scene by around 7 a.m.

The cause is undetermined at this time, but DiGiandomenico said he believes the fire started in the kitchen. He could not determine if the structure is a total loss, but he said every floor suffered heat and smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported.





