Green Line service partially suspended after train stops short

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 18, 2022, 5 minutes ago
The MBTA empty Green line Park Street stop on a weekday morning in December 2020.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Green Line service was partially suspended Monday night after a train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street, according to the MBTA.

The slow-moving train stopped short at about 9:40 p.m., said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA. Although the transit system initially called the incident a derailment in a tweet, it was “not an actual derailment,” as “none of the train’s wheels came off the rails,” Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail.

Service was suspended between Arlington and North Station, the MBTA tweeted at 10:16 p.m.

As of 11:46 p.m., service was still suspended, the MBTA tweeted.

“The track switch must be realigned before the train can be moved,” Pesaturo said.

None of the seven passengers requested medical attention, he said.

Passengers were encouraged to use the Orange Line for alternate service, the MBTA tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

