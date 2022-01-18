Green Line service partially suspended after train stops short

Green Line service was partially suspended Monday night after a train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street, according to the MBTA.

The slow-moving train stopped short at about 9:40 p.m., said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA. Although the transit system initially called the incident a derailment in a tweet, it was “not an actual derailment,” as “none of the train’s wheels came off the rails,” Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail.

Service was suspended between Arlington and North Station, the MBTA tweeted at 10:16 p.m.