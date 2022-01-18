It is time to take the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and put them to use now

It is easy to relate to those feelings. The COVID-19 crisis has hit each and every one of us. Like you, I’ve struggled to find testing appointments for my family. I’ve waited multiple days to receive results, hoping kids can stay in school and work isn’t disrupted. I am shocked at how expensive in-home tests are and the long lines of Rhode Islanders waiting to get tested. It is frustrating because I know we can, and must, do better.

Two years into the pandemic and Rhode Island faces a sobering reality: COVID-19 cases continue increasing, the sudden departure of the state’s health director has left a hole in the top levels of leadership, and rising hospitalizations are testing an overburdened health care system. Sadly, every day we have preventable deaths among our families, friends, and colleagues. The optimism we felt last summer has disappeared. Instead, I’ve heard from Rhode Islanders that they are tired, frustrated, angry, scared, and sometimes hopeless.

Advertisement

Last December, I released my Rhode Island Family COVID Protection Plan based on recommendations from stakeholders in health, business, and education. I called on Governor McKee to temporarily adopt strict masking measures in indoor public places; provide free, in-home testing and facilitate rapid testing at local venues; expand access to vaccinations and boosters; and provide daily updates from our state medical leaders. I also requested help for our most vulnerable populations — our elderly and those with at-risk conditions — by assisting with errands that put them at risk such as grocery shopping.

Instead, the Governor repeatedly downplayed COVID-19 concerns. He resisted calls for proven mitigation strategies. Some claim the Governor didn’t know then what we all know now, but Brian Amaral’s Jan. 4, 2022 Boston Globe article showed that the state’s own medical advisers projected that COVID-19 cases would grow through December. Governor McKee repeatedly told the public that COVID-19 was “ramping down” in Rhode Island. Meanwhile, cases were up 56 percent and, at that time, hospitalizations were up 15 percent. His actions have created widespread confusion and potentially led to an increase in exposure to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The rising COVID-19 numbers are not just grim statistics. They represent a very real health and financial burden for many, especially those who live paycheck to paycheck.

With the projected increase in cases, the Governor should have made investments that would not only keep Rhode islanders healthy, but ensure our economy stays resilient. We’ve been here before, and we know what works.

For example, during the height of the pandemic, Rhode Island businesses received support from the government to ensure that even while customers and employees were at home, they were able to stay afloat. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant requires us to once again offer financial support that will help small businesses and workers quickly recover, not only from illness, but also economically. Hourly workers who cannot afford to take sick time should temporarily be eligible for temporary disability insurance without having to be out of work for a full week before being eligible. This will encourage workers to quarantine without losing their salary, minimizing the risk of infecting co-workers.

We’ve also learned how to safely keep kids in schools, but again, public investments are needed to ensure teachers, students, and parents have the equipment to protect themselves. At a minimum, all schools should have ample supplies of KN95 masks, in-school rapid testing capability, and air purifiers to reduce transmission points.

Advertisement

The good news is Rhode Island has federal funding to invest in these strategies and help ensure that we don’t need to sacrifice public health for the sake of the economy or the economy for the sake of public health. The General Assembly has started releasing the funds. But to use it effectively we need executive leadership that is based on science and that values the continued input from all stakeholders involved.

There is still time to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ease the burden the pandemic has put on families in Rhode Island. This means taking the lessons learned about COVID-19 over the past two years and investing now.

Nellie Gorbea is Rhode Island’s Secretary of State and a 2022 candidate for governor.