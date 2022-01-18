Maine Man killed in Providence’s first homicide of 2022 was just out of federal prison

PROVIDENCE — A man from Portland, Maine, was killed and a man from Cambridge, Mass., was wounded in a double-shooting early Sunday in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Biniam Tsegai, 35, died and Merhawi Berhe, 28, was wounded, shortly after they left an after-hours “sip joint” in the Elmwood neighborhood around 3 a.m., said Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Both men had spent time in federal prison. Tsegai, nicknamed “Icy,” had been released in June 2020 and was out on supervised release for his role in a violent crack-cocaine trafficking ring that moved the drug from Boston to Maine, according to court records. Berhe had served time for possessing a firearm that was later used by one of the Boston Marathon bombers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, to murder MIT Police Officer Sean Collier.