Man killed in crash in Seekonk

A man was killed in a crash in Seekonk Monday night, police said.
Seekonk police said they responded at 7:49 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Arcade Avenue and Scott Road.
The adult male victim was the lone occupant of the SUV that crashed, police said.
Following the crash Arcade Avenue was closed between Ledge Road and Newman Avenue, and motorists were advised to avoid the area, according to social media posts by police.
Seekonk police said the crash is being investigated by State Police and the agency’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
