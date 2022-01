Framingham police Lieutenant Rachel Mickens said the pedestrian was hit at approximately 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and California Avenue.

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Framingham Monday night, police said.

“We will not release the identity until next of kin has been notified,” she said in an email. “This remains under investigation.”

