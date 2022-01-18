Mass. man hurt in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man crashed a snowmobile in Rumney, N.H., and sustained severe injuries in an accident that authorities are blaming on “rider inexperience and very poor trail conditions,” officials said.
On Jan. 14 at approximately 11 p.m., Marcus Lafountain, 37, lost control of a snowmobile on a trail near Stinson Mountain, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. The statement said the crash “involved a single snowmobile from a group of four riders.”
Three of his friends helped transport Lafountain to a nearby camp, according to the statement.
Lafountain first sought treatment at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, N.H., and was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H, officials said
According to the statement, “rider inexperience and very poor trail conditions were the main contributing factors to the crash.”
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.