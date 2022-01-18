Mass. man hurt in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man crashed a snowmobile in Rumney, N.H., and sustained severe injuries in an accident that authorities are blaming on “rider inexperience and very poor trail conditions,” officials said.

On Jan. 14 at approximately 11 p.m., Marcus Lafountain, 37, lost control of a snowmobile on a trail near Stinson Mountain, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. The statement said the crash “involved a single snowmobile from a group of four riders.”

Three of his friends helped transport Lafountain to a nearby camp, according to the statement.