Mass. woman and N.H. woman are arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

A total of 13 people who participated in the storming of the Capitol building have been charged by the FBI’s Boston office, according to the statement.

Stefanie Chiguer of Dracut and Kirstyn Niemela of Hudson, N.H., were both charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, the FBI said in a statement.

A 36-year-old woman from Dracut and her girlfriend, a 33-year-old New Hampshire woman, were arrested Tuesday by the FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., officials said.

Agents received an anonymous tip one day after the uprising that Niemela was in Washington and had “posted numerous live videos” of the rioting on Facebook. The tipster said Niemela had posted, “grab your popcorn … it’s coming,” according to an affidavit filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

One week after the violence, a witness came forward saying they had previously been friends with Niemela for about five years, and that about one week before the attempted coup, Niemela had said she was “going to take back the country.”

The witness initially said they had distanced themselves from Niemela because of the political rhetoric she embraced but later said in an interview with FBI agents that they had fallen out because of a personal matter and distanced themselves because they had a felony conviction and didn’t want to risk getting into trouble, according to the filing.

Niemela showed the witness a video of herself breaking a window in the Capitol building and said she was a member of the far-right-wing group The Proud Boys, the document said. The witness told agents that Niemela always carried an illegal handgun and that Chiguer had also participated in the insurrection, according to the filing.

The witness identified Niemela and Chiguer in surveillance video from the Capitol building and photos from the Capitol that were posted to Facebook, where the couple appeared alongside Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, Kans., who has been indicted for his participation in the uprising, the document said.

A second witness then came forward, saying they were a relative of Niemela’s and had seen her Facebook posts from the Capitol rioting and recognized her in CNN video from inside the building’s rotunda, the document said. That witness also identified Niemela to investigators in Facebook photographs and surveillance stills.

Cellphone data showed that Chiguer and Niemela had been in the area of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 last year, and text messages showed them communicating with Eckermann, according to the document.

Attorneys for Chiguer and Niemela could not be located Tuesday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.