N.H. governor questions Mass. court’s handling of Harmony Montgomery case

In an e-mail to Kimberly S. Budd, chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Sununu blasted the actions of the Massachusetts court system for placing the child in the custody of her father and said that if Massachusetts had taken the appropriate steps, “the result would likely have been very different for Harmony.”

New Hampshire Governor Christopher T. Sununu offered a scathing rebuke Tuesday of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, demanding to know why a judge in 2019 awarded custody of Harmony Montgomery to her father, a man with a violent history who is now jailed and eyed in her disappearance.

“Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts,” Sununu wrote.”

Authorities in New Hampshire are currently searching for 7-year-old Harmony, who was last seen two years ago.

Sununu wrote Tuesday that the Massachusetts’ Department of Children and Families had asked New Hampshire’s child welfare agency to conduct a home study of the Montgomerys in 2018.

“But while NH DCYF was waiting for the necessary information,” Sununu wrote, a juvenile court judge in Lawrence awarded her father custody in February 2019.

“It is unclear why the Massachusetts courts moved so quickly with this permanent placement prior to the completion of the home study,” Sununu continued. “Why would the Massachusetts court choose to place custody of Harmony with this horrible individual? What caused such a fateful decision?”

How Harmony’s custody case unfolded in court in Lawrence that day is unclear. The arguments made in support of the judge’s decision, the recommendations filed by state child welfare authorities, even the judge’s name are confidential in Massachusetts, shielded from public view, unknown to all but a few. Governor Charlie Baker’s office as well as child welfare and judicial officials have repeatedly declined to answer questions about Harmony’s case.

Her father has a lengthy criminal record and was convicted of shooting a man in the head during a 2014 drug deal. He is currently facing charges of assault and child endangerment in relation to Harmony — though he has not been charged in her disappearance. His wife Kayla Montgomery, who is not Harmony’s biological mother, has been charged with welfare fraud for allegedly pocketing state benefit payments meant for Harmony.

“As a result of your judge’s decision, New Hampshire officials were not afforded the ability to monitor Harmony’s safety. Had the court required that an Interstate Compact home study be completed, there would have been more checks in the system to help ensure Harmony’s safety when she was moved to New Hampshire.”

Authorities in New Hampshire learned of Harmony’s disappearance last November, when the girl’s mother, Crystal Sorey, alerted police that she hadn’t seen her daughter in months. Manchester Police opened an investigation roughly a month and a half later, determining that the girl had last been seen in October or November of 2019.

In his letter, Sununu noted that New Hampshire’s child welfare agency is conducting a review of Harmony’s case. “As that review proceeds new questions are emerging regarding decisions within your court system that have had a profoundly negative impact on Harmony’s wellbeing,” he wrote.

Sununu demanded that Massachusetts officials share information and assist in the inquiry.

“You owe it to Harmony Montgomery, her loved ones, and the public to fully cooperate in handing over the imperative information on this case that could help provide answers and assist with our search,” he wrote.

