N.H. State Police add case of UMass student Maura Murray to FBI national database

State Police submitted the case to the FBI’s database within the last couple of weeks, New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin said in a phone interview Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Police recently added information about Maura Murray, a UMass student who went missing after she crashed her car on a snow-covered New Hampshire road 18 years ago, to an FBI database that authorities and her family hope will lead to more information about her disappearance.

Maura Murray, of Hanson, Mass., shown in an undated photo released by family, police said, was last seen Monday, Feb. 9, 2004, on Ammonoosuc Road in the Woodsville neighborhood of Haverhill, N.H., where she had crashed her car.

“[We’re] just pursuing all investigative avenues,” he said.

State Police filed the case with the FBI’s Violent Crime Apprehension Program, a nationwide database that gathers and analyzes violent crimes, including missing persons cases, according to Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Boston office.

The database allows “police departments to better coordinate communication and investigative efforts on potentially linked crimes,” she said in an e-mail.

Murray’s sister, Julie Murray, shared the news on her Twitter account Sunday.

“The goal is for multiple agencies and jurisdictions to pool and cross reference info,” Julie Murray said in a tweet. “Long overdue, but a positive step in finding answers.”

Murray, a Hanson, Mass., native, was 21 years old when she was last seen after her car got stuck in a snowbank on the side of Wild Ammonoosuc Road in Woodsville, a village in Haverhill, N.H., near the Vermont border on Feb. 9, 2004. An investigation into her disappearance by New Hampshire authorities has been open ever since.

It is unclear why New Hampshire authorities only recently decided to add Murray’s file to the database. The FBI has maintained the database since 1985, with over 5,000 law enforcement agencies contributing more than 85,000 cases to the system in that time, Setera said.

A State Police spokesperson referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

Murray’s family has spent years searching for her, but leads have been elusive and have turned up no information leading to her location.

In April 2019, New Hampshire State Troopers and FBI agents searched the basement of a home on Wild Ammonoosuc Road near the scene of the crash but found no evidence. That search came after cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar, financed by private citizens, had detected what her family believed were human remains beneath the home. Investigators said they found only a small piece of pottery and old piping after digging several feet beneath the basement floor.

In September, human bone fragments were found in the area of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N.H., leading some to speculate that they were Murray’s remains, but Strelzin said they were not connected to her case. State Police at the time said the bone fragments came from someone who died prior to 1942, based on radiocarbon dating.

Strelzin said there have been no recent developments in Murray’s case.

Murray, a nursing student at UMass at the time of her disappearance, was last seen when a passerby stopped and offered to help her after she had crashed her 1996 Saturn on a sharp turn on the rural road in Woodsville. Murray waved him off and said she had called AAA. The man, who lived nearby, drove away and called police to report the crash.

When a police cruiser pulled up to the location about 10 minutes later, Murray was gone.

Her father, Fred Murray, has said that he had dinner with his daughter on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2004, two days before she disappeared. Hours later, about 3:30 a.m., Murray was driving her father’s new Toyota when she struck some guardrails in Hadley, causing $10,000 worth of damage. By Monday, Feb. 9, 2004, Murray had used her computer to look up directions to the Berkshires and Burlington, Vt.

Murray withdrew $280 from her bank account and sent an e-mail to a professor telling them that she would miss some upcoming classes because of a death in her family and that she was needed back home in Hanson. No such death had occurred. Murray went on to stop at a liquor store, and wine was found in her car after she went missing. The car was locked when police found it stuck in the snowbank near a stand of pine trees about 7 p.m.

