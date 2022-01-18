Reward grows in Harmony Montgomery missing child case to $137,000

A reward for information leading to the whereabouts 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who went missing in 2019 out of Manchester, N.H., and whose father and stepmother are both charged criminally in connection with the case, has swelled to $137,000, police said Friday.

Manchester police confirmed the increased reward via Facebook. Authorities have received more than 300 tips in the case.

“The reward for information leading to Harmony Montgomery continues to grow,” police wrote. “An anonymous donor from Washington State has pledged $25,000. This brings the total reward to $137,000. We are overwhelmed by the generosity and are so appreciative. We would like to thank the Manchester community, local businesses, private citizens and those from around the state and country who have reached out in support.”