Reward grows in Harmony Montgomery missing child case to $137,000

A reward for information leading to the whereabouts 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who went missing in 2019 out of Manchester, N.H., and whose father and stepmother are both charged criminally in connection with the case, has swelled to $137,000, police said Friday.
Manchester police confirmed the increased reward via Facebook. Authorities have received more than 300 tips in the case.
“The reward for information leading to Harmony Montgomery continues to grow,” police wrote. “An anonymous donor from Washington State has pledged $25,000. This brings the total reward to $137,000. We are overwhelmed by the generosity and are so appreciative. We would like to thank the Manchester community, local businesses, private citizens and those from around the state and country who have reached out in support.”
The search for Harmony remains active.
“Manchester Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to please come forward,” police wrote. “The dedicated tipline is 603-203-6060.”
Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and Adam’s estranged wife Kayla Montgomery have both been arrested on charges related to the case.
Adam Montgomery was arrested earlier this month on charges of felony second-degree assault allegedly against Harmony in 2019, a misdemeanor count of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.
Kayla Montgomery, meanwhile, faces charges of a felony theft by deception in addition to the eight misdemeanors, which allege she made an “intentionally false statement or misrepresentation” to obtain public assistance to which she wasn’t entitled, according to prosecutors and legal filings.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
