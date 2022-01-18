Rhode Islanders answer the #BettyWhiteChallenge

On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the beloved entertainer’s fans made hundreds of donations to animal rescues, shelters, and advocacy groups in the state.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders answered the call to “Be More Like Betty” on Monday.

Rocky is an adoptable dog in foster care with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League, a network for volunteers based in Wakefield, R.I.

White, who was best known for her roles in the hit sitcom “Golden Girls” and the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died at 99 on Dec. 31 of a stroke she had six days earlier. Her death shocked the nation just hours before 2022; she was 17 days from becoming one of the world’s funniest centenarians.

White’s devoted fans promised to celebrate her birthday with a viral social media fundraiser dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge that raised money for animals — one of White’s well-known passions.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” said Stephanie Van Patten, donor engagement manager for the Rhode Island Society for the Prevent of Cruelty to Animals. “We have received over 300 gifts in the past 24 hours for almost $9,000. We did a Facebook post that has brought in close to $4,000.”

“We are one little shelter in RI and this is happening across the nation,” she added.

A typical fundraising event takes months of planning and an appeal, Van Patten said. This online event happened with just over two weeks’ notice.

Most of the donors were new, according to Van Patten.

The Rhode Island SPCA is the only agency in the state that can investigate and react to animal cruelty and neglect cases. It is also a shelter that offers pet adoptions, rehoming, hardship boarding, a veterinary health center, education, and training.

Van Patten said White was a funny, kind person who spoke her mind, and is someone to aspire to be.

“We have had animals who come to us who have broken elbows,” Van Patten said. “We have a lot of animals that come with skin conditions, allergies to food and we have to figure out what they eat. A lot of animals come to us very anxious. This definitely helps to offset those costs.”

Jenga was rescued from the Rhode Island streets with such a severe respiratory infection and dental damage, she needed her eye and most of her teeth removed in the fall of 2021. She is now recovering in foster care with Second Chance Cats of Kent County. RHODE ISLAND PET NETWORK

Danielle Deely is a member of an animal networking site and nonprofit animal rescue groups. She said all of the groups she communicates got a boost from the social media challenge.

Scruffy Paws, a Warwick-based animal rescue for cats, raised close to $4,000, “which is remarkable because it’s right after Christmas and funds are low right now,” Deely said. “It’s unusual to see rescues and animal shelters getting an influx of donations in January.”

Deely, who is also a member of the Rhode Island Pet Network and Second Chance Cats of Kent County, said one of the surprising but inspiring results of the gifts was the wide age range of donors.

“I think she would be thrilled to see that her beloved animals are getting the help she always wanted them to get,” Deely said. “A new generation is being exposed to a need for help for animal rights agencies.”

The Providence Animal Rescue League said in a statement on social media that it received $13,000 in contributions to help dogs, cats, and small animals in our community.

“What an amazing way to honor such an amazing person,” said the animal rescue in its Facebook post about Betty White. “We will be dedicating one of our dog adoption condos to Betty White, hanging a plaque outside the space to recognize the kindness and generosity of Betty and those who chose to honor her legacy with a donation through the #BettyWhiteChallenge.”

The Providence Animal Rescue League ended its post with a fitting hashtag: #ThankYouForBeingAFriend.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.