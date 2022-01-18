R.I. Congressman James Langevin won’t seek reelection

In an op-ed for The Providence Journal , Langevin wrote that “it is time for me to chart a new course, which will allow me to stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends.”

It’s rare for one of Rhode Island’s two House seats to open up – the last time was 2010, when David Cicilline won the race to replace former congressman Patrick Kennedy – so Langevin’s retirement is sure to set off a flurry of speculation about who run for the job.

PROVIDENCE — US Representative James Langevin, a Democrat who has represented Rhode Island’s second congressional district since 2001, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election.

“And while I don’t know what’s next for me just yet, whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island,” Langevin wrote.

Langevin, 57, was the first quadriplegic elected to Congress, having been accidentally shot in a police locker room when he was 16. He previously served as a state representative and Rhode Island’s secretary of state.

The 2nd congressional district includes most of the southern and western parts of Rhode Island, from Westerly to Johnston and parts of Providence. It’s considered more conservative than the 1st district, but Langevin has been safely re-elected every two years since his first victory in 2000.

US Representative David N. Cicilline, a fellow Democrat, issued a statement, saying, ”It has been an honor to serve alongside Jim in the United States House of Representatives for the past 11 years, where he has become one of our nation’s leaders in cybersecurity and expanding access to opportunities for career training and technical education.”

Cicilline said, “The story of Jim Langevin will forever be remembered as one of perseverance and a dedication to public service. It is one that will inspire our colleagues in government today and the future leaders of our state and nation for generations to come.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi issued a statement saying this was a day to focus on Langevin’s achievements and not “future political speculation.”

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said he met Langevin nearly 40 years ago while working on former Warwick Mayor Frank Flaherty’s campaign.

“After becoming the nation’s youngest Secretary of State, he has been a proven fighter in Congress for more than two decades,” he said. “Jim has been a trailblazer for Americans with disabilities, serving as a national leader on issues of disability rights and inclusion. Jim is a highly respected voice on issues of national security, particularly cybersecurity.”

Shekarchi said, “I wish Jim all the best in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, host of the “Nuestra Salud” webcast and a long-time leader in the Latino community,“ said Langevin’s announcement came as a surprise. “This changes everything,” he said.

He said he figured that Langevin would run again once the 2020 census figures showed the Rhode Island would defy the odds and hold onto its two seats in the US House of Representatives.

For the last three years, population projections have shown that Rhode Island could go from being the most over-represented state, with one House member for about 530,000 residents, to the most underrepresented, with one representative for more than 1 million people. But Rhode Island ended up being one of 37 states that kept the same number of House seats.

Rodriguez said Langevin’s departure will set off a scramble for a rare open seat in Rhode Island’s four-member congressional delegation.

“This is the ultimate game of musical chairs,” he said. “Because a lot of people have ambition for congressional office. But no one was prepared to do it this year.”

Rodriguez, who is supporting Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea in the 2022 governor’s race, said it’s “very possible” that some of the candidates now running for governor will decide to run for Congress instead, but he said Gorbea is planning to stay in the gubernatorial race.

“I know for a fact Nellie is not interested in that kind of position,” he said. “She is very committed to being governor of Rhode Island.”

Rodriguez said that if a Democrat wins the seat they could face a difficult task if Republican retake control of the House.

“It’s going to be a difficult and thankless job,” he said. “It’s very difficult to accomplish any of your priorities with Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.”

But the vacant seat could prompt a high-profile Republican to jump into the race, Rodriguez said.

This article will be updated.

