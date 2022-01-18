Somerset man’s 1968 Cadillac featured in Ben Affleck movie ‘The Tender Bar’

“The Tender Bar” was released in theaters on Dec. 17 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. The movie is directed by George Clooney and is set on Long Island focusing on the relationship between JR (Tye Sheridan) and Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck).

“I didn’t have any idea of the ‘part’ ... that the car was going to have,” Todd Arnone, 55, of Somerset said in a telephone interview last week. “I was kind of shocked to see it played such a pivotal role. And it sounds corny, but other than the actors, it was probably one of the more important parts of the movie.”

A Massachusetts man said he was surprised to see the significant role his blue 1968 Cadillac DeVille convertible played in the recently released movie “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck.

The film follows JR as he navigates life with an absent father. From the beginning of the film, JR forges a meaningful relationship with his Uncle Charlie, who steps in as his father figure. At his uncle’s bar, The Dickens, JR meets a variety of locals, celebrates all of his big milestones, and learns important life lessons, all of which ultimately have a profound impact on his perspective of life.

In the film, Affleck’s car is Arnone’s blue Cadillac. The tale of how the car found its way into the film begins in February 2021, when Arnone’s friend, Jim Nispel, said a casting agency was looking for vintage cars.

Nispel said he’s often contacted by casting agencies because several cars from his 21-vehicle collection have been featured in movies like “American Hustle” and “Infinitely Polar Bear.”

The casting company “was looking for a mid-60s, big-bodied ... car, preferably black, and I contacted Todd and said, ‘Hey, listen, your ‘68 is exactly what they’re looking for’,” said Nispel, 50, of Burrillville, R.I. “And he was all over it.”

The interior of the featured car. Todd Arnone

Arnone said he bought the Cadillac from an estate sale in 2017. He said he was particularly drawn to the car because of fond childhood memories.

“When I was growing up, my grandparents always had Cadillacs,” Arnone said, “so it kind of brought back some memories of, you know, time with the grandparents when I was a kid.”

His grandparents never had the specific car, he said, but it still reminded him of them. Arnone said he likes cars from the late ‘60s to early ‘70s, anything that reminds him of his childhood. His blue Cadillac is one of seven cars in his collection, he said.

Some of his other cars include a 1967 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon that’s just like the one his parents drove when he was a child, and a 1972 Mercedes 350SL, a convertible that was featured in TV shows like “Hart to Hart” and “Dallas,” he said.

Although he said he was paid $3,000 for his car to be in the movie, he’s hoping for one other thing: a copy of the movie poster with Ben Affleck’s signature on it — especially because Affleck is depicted in the poster driving the car.

Now that he’s watched the movie, Arnone said, the amount of screen time the car received has made him “a little more fond of the car.”





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.