State to provide schools with rapid COVID-19 at-home tests on a weekly basis

In an earlier statement Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said it and the state Department of Public Health were announcing updated school COVID-19 testing options, including providing participating teachers and staff with the at-home rapid tests weekly.

Baker’s slated to announce the plan during a 10 a.m. briefing at the State House. The popular centrist Republican will be joined by state Secretary of Education James Peyser and Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday will announce a plan to provide schools with rapid at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to staffers and students on a weekly basis, should they choose to participate in the program.

Advertisement

Starting this week, the statement said, schools can sign up to receive at-home rapid antigen tests for weekly use by staff and students.

“Schools exercising this option will discontinue contact tracing and Test and Stay,” the statement said. “This will enable school health staff to spend more time and resources identifying symptomatic individuals and focusing on other aspects of COVID-19 management.”

Schools, the statement continued, will have to continue participating in symptomatic and/or pooled testing to join the new at-home test program.

“Schools will be able to start opting-in to the program this week for staff and will receive tests during the week of January 24,” the statement said. “Schools will receive tests for students whose families opt-in during the week of January 31.”

The statement said the at-home tests will ship directly to school districts, packaged in kits containing two tests apiece. Participating students and staff will receive one kit every two weeks, and families will have to inform their school if they want at-home rapid tests sent home with their kids.

If someone tests positive at home, officials said, they should inform their school. The statement said schools will report positive cases to the state as part of the weekly COVID-19 reporting system already in place.

Advertisement

Separately, DESE said in its statement that the state’s Test and Stay Program is going well.

“Data collected over the past few months from the Test and Stay program is compelling around what it reveals about school safety,” the statement said. “Students and staff individually identified as asymptomatic close contacts and repeatedly tested in school through Test and Stay test negative more than 90 percent of the time. As of January 9, 503,312 Test and Stay tests had been conducted; 496,440 of them were negative.”

Meanwhile, hospital capacity in Massachusetts also continues to swell amid the Omicron-fueled surge.

In an effort to help medical operators struggling with absent workers, the Baker administration late Friday announced several emergency actions. The health care system is facing a critical staffing shortage, fueled by many resignations from burnout during the pandemic, and resulting in the loss of approximately 700 medical/surgical and intensive care hospital beds since the beginning of 2021, the administration said.

Among the new changes, physician assistants will be allowed to practice independently without physician supervision, creating less paperwork and freeing supervisors to care for more patients. Additionally, it allows dialysis centers to relax staffing requirements while still maintaining sufficient direct care staff.

While officials have repeatedly urged the public to get vaccinated, they’ve also been highlighting the need to mask up in indoor public settings.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, tweeted over the weekend that masks should cover your nose and mouth.

Advertisement

“Any mask is better than no mask,” Walensky tweeted.

Walensky also tweeted that some masks are better than others.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Tiana Woodard of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.