What to expect from Governor McKee’s State of the State

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 3,061.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to be a Bengals fan for the rest of the NFL season. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 822,476 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 2,414

Test-positive rate: 15.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 484

Total deaths: 3,188

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

When it comes to the governor’s annual State of the State address, the bar for success is usually pretty low: it just needs to be over before “Jeopardy!” starts.

Advertisement

But Governor Dan McKee faces the added pressure tonight that this could be his first and last State of the State as he is about to begin a bruising campaign for a full term in office.

So what should you expect from the 7 p.m. address? Here’s a quick overview.

This is a campaign kickoff

Technically, there are five declared Democrats running for governor (Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes, and Luis Daniel Muñoz), and none of them are named Dan McKee. But McKee is going to be a candidate (incumbency probably makes him a slight favorite), and tonight marks his informal entry into the race.

After an uneven first 10 months in office, this is McKee’s opportunity for a reset. His only goal tonight should be to convince Rhode Islanders that he has a coherent, tangible vision for the state’s post-pandemic recovery.

Expect to hear a lot about housing

McKee hasn’t found his defining issue since taking over for former governor Gina Raimondo, in part because COVID-19 has stubbornly stuck around longer than anticipated. But housing could become that issue.

Advertisement

McKee is expected to lay out a vision for adding more units of affordable and workforce housing, and for increasing home ownership. It’s a smart way to be a leader on a topic that is on everyone’s mind, and it can create lots of new jobs.

It’s not a budget address

McKee is borrowing from Raimondo’s strategy over the last few years by delivering a State of the State, but then rolling out a budget proposal later in the week. It’s a way to grab an entire week of headlines rather than one day of stories. But he’ll certainly use his speech tonight as a way to outline his budget priorities by highlighting big-picture opportunities.

How does he handle Dr. Alexander-Scott’s departure?

It’s no secret that McKee and outgoing health department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott didn’t always see eye to eye, but tonight presents an opportunity for the governor to offer a classy goodbye to someone who has been the conscience of Rhode Island over the past two years. If anyone deserves a standing ovation, it’s her.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: The Rhode Island con artist who faked his own death is finally getting his wish: He’s newsworthy now. Read more.

⚓ Chef Joël Eugène is combining classic ingredients from Haiti with familiar dishes in his new restaurant at the top of the Aloft hotel. The result: A fusion like you’ve never seen before. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ “There’s a trooper having sex behind the state garage right now,” the text message read. “FYI.” Read more.

⚓ A co-chairman of the state redistricting commission is facing questions about whether the border of his Senate district was changed at the last minute to include land he owns. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Bryan Benedict, the co-owner of Moniker Brewery in Providence, who is introducing Tethered Optimism, a farmhouse ale that uses Cabernet Franc juice. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Take-home rapid tests and PCR testing appointments are hard to come by for everyone amid the surge in coronavirus cases. But for marginalized groups, the scavenger hunt for COVID testing is tougher to navigate. Read more.

⚓ If it was ever possible to improve the art that is dodgeball, it’s possible that Archery Games Boston has done it. Read more.

⚓ Columnist Dan Shaughnessy writes that the Patriots’ blowout loss is even more awkward for Bill Belichick because his sons are the defensive coaches. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor McKee will deliver his State of the State address at 7 p.m. It will be on all the local TV stations and streamed on Capitol TV.

⚓ The special legislative commission studying the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act meets at 1:15 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The permanent legislative commission on child care meets at 2:30 p.m.

My previous column

Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott has been the conscience of Rhode Island during the pandemic, and now she’s leaving. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to state Senator Tiara Mack about her goals for the progressive movement in 2022. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.