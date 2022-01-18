Biden administration’s new website to order virus tests goes live

At a news conference Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the “official launch” was Wednesday morning but that the site began taking orders during what she described as a “beta testing phase” being conducted by the US Digital Service, the government’s technology support division. The Postal Service is handling the orders.

There were more than 700,000 visitors on the homepage of covidtests.gov early Tuesday afternoon — more than 20 times higher than the government site with the next highest traffic, the US Postal Service’s package tracking page, according to analytics.usa.gov, which monitors traffic on participating federal government websites.

The Biden administration’s new website allowing people to order up to four free at-home coronavirus tests quietly went live Tuesday — a day in advance of its formal launch — and demand already appears to be significant.

It wasn’t long before the pilot testing picked up an apparent glitch. A White House spokesperson said the Postal Service would address an issue where some people living in apartment buildings reported being blocked from ordering their own tests, after tests had already been requested for the building’s address by other tenants.

President Biden has experience with fumbled website rollouts; when he was vice president, he and then-president Barack Obama presided over the disastrous launch of healthcare.gov, the online health insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act. Jeff Zients, who is now Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, was brought in to rescue the troubled site. The US Digital Service was created in its aftermath.

Visitors to covidtests.gov can click through to a Postal Service webpage, where they can order up to four tests per household, free of charge. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days, the website says.

“We can’t guarantee there won’t be a bug or two,” Psaki said, “but the best tech teams across the administration and the Postal Service are working hard to make this a success.”

Matching testing supply with demand has been a persistent challenge for the Trump and Biden administrations, and Biden has come under criticism for not ramping up the supply of rapid at-home tests quickly enough as Americans struggled to get tested amid the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The Biden administration has ordered 1 billion at-home tests to give out free to the public in two 500 million tranches.



