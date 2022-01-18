Justice Gorsuch reportedly refused to wear mask during Supreme Court arguments

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch reportedly refused to wear a mask when the group gathered to hear arguments earlier this month for the first time since the Omicron surge swept across the United States over the holidays.

NPR’s Nina Totenberg reported that Chief Justice John Roberts “in some form asked the other justices to mask up,” reportedly in response to concerns raised by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has diabetes and is at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 as a result.

Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask has forced Sotomayor, who sits next to Gorsuch on the bench, to participate in court proceedings remotely, according to the public radio broadcaster.