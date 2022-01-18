Mayor Wu to open first of three new high-capacity, free testing centers

Two additional sites, the city said, will open soon in Dorchester and Mattapan.

The Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury will offer free, walk-in testing from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the public health commission said in a statement Monday evening, with results usually within 24 hours. Cambridge-based CIC Health will offer the testing services. Self-administered PCR tests also will be available.

Mayor Michelle Wu will open the first of three new high-capacity testing sites in Boston on Tuesday in an effort to improve access, particularly in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

Wu is scheduled to brief reporters at the testing clinic at 11 a.m., and will be joined by Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

“The Bolling testing clinic is one of three stand-alone testing sites fully supported by the Boston Public Health Commission,” the mayor’s office said in a statement Monday. “Two additional testing sites will open soon in Dorchester and Mattapan. Currently, free walk-in testing is available at the Anna M. Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain and at the West End House in Allston.”

Advocates and public health specialists say long wait times, a lack of reliable transportation, jobs with little flexibility, and language barriers make it tougher for people to get tested in low-income, immigrant, and BIPOC communities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, people in those communities got sick at higher rates because of their exposure at work, in public transportation, and in accessing food than people in wealthier, whiter neighborhoods. State data shows that pattern appears to be continuing with the surge of Omicron. Many of Boston’s neighborhoods with large numbers of people of color have reported higher positivity rates than other neighborhoods.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com