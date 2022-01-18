Police sergeant leading opposition to Boston’s vaccine mandate protests restaurant requirements

Sergeant Shana Cottone, who was placed on administrative leave last week amid an internal affairs investigation, can be seen with four other women and a girl on the two videos from Regina Pizzeria in the Fenway and Penguin Pizza in Mission Hill, which were livestreamed to Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

A Boston police sergeant who has led the opposition to a vaccine mandate for city workers visited two pizzerias Saturday with a group that refused to provide proof of vaccination and then harangued employees and police with profanity and accusations of being Nazis, according to video of the incidents and a police report.

Cottone, a 14-year veteran of the police department, leads Boston First Responders United, which counts police, firefighters, and EMS workers among its membership. The group has disseminated information on how city workers can file for an exemption from the mandate and has organized marches and demonstrations against it.

Saturday was the deadline for Mayor Michelle Wu’s order for city workers and the first day that people seeking to enter certain indoor spaces in Boston, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues, must show proof that they’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Asked for comment on the pizzeria incidents, Cottone referred to an interview she recorded with WRKO radio host Jeff Kuhner that was broadcast Tuesday.

She briefly addressed the incident at Regina Pizzeria but did not mention the events at Penguin Pizza, according to a recording.

She insisted to Kuhner that the group only wanted a meal and was not seeking to stoke controversy.

“We wanted to eat pizza like anyone wants to eat pizza. I’m particularly fond of Regina’s. They are still, in my opinion, the best pizza in the city,” she said.

Cottone went on to say that the confrontations between her group and police were caused by poor leadership at the top of city government.

A Boston police spokesman and the union representing Cottone did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Asked for comment, Wu’s office pointed to her comments earlier Tuesday about the rollout of the vaccine mandate and efforts to expand the availability of testing.

Stuart Thompson, a spokesman for Regina Pizzeria, said the company would not comment on the incident at their Boylston Street restaurant. He said the company is following the city’s COVID-19 safety requirements.

If customers want to dine indoors , “they have to show they’re vaccinated,” he said.

In a 53-minute video streamed on Facebook Live, an officer approaches Cottone inside Regina Pizzeria and tells her, “The manager of the establishment says you guys won’t show your vaccination cards.”

Cottone responds that they “won’t show papers.”

“Well, guess what? It’s a private establishment, and that’s what they want,” he says. “They want to see it. It’s mandated by the city, and if you guys don’t want to show that, you guys can’t sit down. You can do take-out.”

Cottone responds , “No, you need to leave.”

Later, the group tells both the restaurant manager and the police that they are “Nazis,” who are “Just following orders!”

“History has shown, goose-steppers like you trample on the rights of the innocent,” Cottone tells them.

Later, a store employee accuses Cottone of stealing a bottle of water, and she tells police that the worker refused her payment for the drink, so she put $2 into the pizzeria’s tip jar.

A police report says there was no proof of her purchase, so officers requested surveillance video to determine if the water had been paid for, but the cameras were not working.

At one point in the video, a woman in the group says, “This is the second time today that we’ve been denied service and had the police called on us because we won’t show our papers.”

The exchange was streamed on Facebook Live by Padma Scott, whose profile identifies her as a radio/podcast host who studied acting at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

Scott streamed another video about one hour earlier showing Cottone and the other women at Penguin Pizza, where workers called police because the group wouldn’t show proof of vaccination and wouldn’t leave.

In that 32-minute clip, Cottone tells an employee, “You’re discriminating against me,” and then insists he bring her a glass of water.

“Do you have any humanity?” she said to him, before turning to another woman at her table and saying, “I really can’t believe this. This is what society has come to.”

An officer comes over and speaks to the group, telling them , “We’re not going to drag you out of here, but I’m just letting you know that if you came in here to eat, you’re not going to eat. Because they don’t have to serve you.”

Cottone responds, “Thank you for your advice. We’re all set. You can leave now.”

She later verbally attacks the officers as incompetent “followers,” questions their mental health, and uses a crude word for feces to describe one officer. She tells the officers, “You pick a side now. I picked a side. … You took an oath. Do your job and stand with the people, not the oppressors.”

The women say repeatedly that they are only there to get pizza and did not even consider the vaccine mandate. But at 27 minutes, they receive a text message informing them that someone they know has been kicked out of a pizzeria.

Later, as they leave, the women call a store employee a “Nazi” and say they will be back in a couple of days with more people.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.