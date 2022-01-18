Tell us: Have you been to the hospital lately? How was your experience?

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Sahar Fatima and Kay Lazar Globe Staff,Updated January 18, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Have you visited a hospital or an ER in Massachusetts recently? Have you had a procedure or surgery cancelled or postponed? Tell us your experiences.

With Omicron surging in Massachusetts, hospitals are under enormous strain, canceling cancer surgeries and grappling with staffing shortages and burnout.

For patients attempting to access the health care system during this time, the experience can be jarring.

Have you visited a hospital or an ER in Massachusetts recently? Have you had a procedure or surgery cancelled or postponed? Tell us your experiences in the survey below.

