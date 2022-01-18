The protesters are outside the house

How about, as one state representative has proposed, restricting protests to at least 100 yards from an elected official’s residence?

Re “Protests at Wu’s house test limits of expression” (Page A1, Jan. 13): Picketing a politician’s or government employee’s home, especially in the antagonistic way as described in Stephanie Ebbert’s article, is an act of bullying and a sure way to discourage good people from running for office. These officials need protection. Intimidation should not be protected by the right to free speech; it has become a weapon in a battle that should be fought by free, open, and civilized debate.

Donald Morgan

Marblehead





For the sake of mayor’s family, take the protests elsewhere

To Shana Cottone and her fellow demonstrators, I quote Joseph Welch from the Army-McCarthy hearings: “Have you no sense of decency?”

Do they think of Michelle Wu’s mother when shouting outside the mayor’s house? As a retired psychiatrist, I can attest to the fact that it shows a lack of empathy and of decency to further disrupt someone’s life who is struggling with mental health issues. (Wu previously has been candid about sharing her mother’s experience with mental illness.) Her mother deserves the decency of the demonstrators taking their protests elsewhere.

Mark Rodehaver

Brookline





Vaccine foe’s position defies logic

Leaving the question of protesting at a politician’s — or anyone’s — residence aside (though I believe one’s home should be off-limits for such demonstrations), the actions and stated logic of protester Shana Cottone, a Boston police sergeant, are inexcusable.

An unexplained religious exception holds no water. Also, as the reporter writes, Cottone “rejects the idea of the government intervening on personal health care decisions, even to protect public health.”

“Who is the government to tell me I’m not entitled to die?” Cottone said.

I would respond with the famous line “No man is an island.” (Or woman.) As members of society, we all rely on one another and have obligations to take care of each other.

If she really wants to be a totally autonomous individual, “entitled to die,” then she will have to remove herself from society. She would then be unable to infect anyone else with COVID-19.

However, if she wants to take advantage of any of the benefits that society has to offer, she must realize that this also comes with obligations to her fellow citizens. In this case, that is an obligation to do whatever possible to avoid causing the infection and possible death of some other person who has not chosen to die.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable





So, are all of our homes fair game?

Reading the front-page story about the protesters outside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home got me wondering: Can this be done in front of anyone’s home? Can one play loud music and yell stuff from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.? Or does it apply only for demonstrations outside the homes of politicians — and maybe even public servants, such as police Sergeant Shana Cottone? Can this happen to any of us, for reasons real or imagined?

Joe Larcano

Medford