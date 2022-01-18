You can take your @%#! Protestant work ethic

For generations, the “Protestant work ethic” was used to offend the non-Protestant (mainly, more recent immigrants) by suggesting that it was a purely Protestant quality (“The Protestant work ethic doesn’t demand devotion to your job,” Ideas, Jan. 9). As a young person, I felt insulted and angry whenever I heard or read the term because I knew how hard my father worked for little money and no recognition. But now that attitudes about work are changing, and people talk more and more about work-life balance, Kathryn Tanner tells us that the Protestant ethic was never really about work but rather was about God’s grace. Sadly, I have known for a long time that it was never about work, but neither was it ever about God’s grace. At least not to me.

Dominic Cucé