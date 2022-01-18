$25 million investment in Premier Hockey Federation aims to boost salaries and elevate women’s hockey

“The PHF has been steadfast in its vision to grow the game under a new era that truly provides leading opportunities for athletes in the sport who deserve to be treated as professionals,” said PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia. “This amazing investment by ownership reaffirms the strength of their commitment to being difference-makers who advance the professional game so that our athletes can thrive as role models who continue to inspire the next generation.”

A $25 million investment in the Premier Hockey Federation over the next three years will boost the salary cap by 150 percent, from $300,000 to $750,000, with $7.5 million earmarked for salary and benefits for the 2022-23 season. Besides full healthcare, higher salaries and control over any name, image, and likeness profits, athletes on each of the six teams will also share a 10 percent equity stake in their club.

Women’s professional hockey in North America has received a financial kick-start that is as empowering as it is significant.

The money, pledged by the league’s Board of Governors, will mark the largest one-time independent investment in the history of professional women’s hockey, the PHF said. Besides the all-around financial boon for the players, the equity will allow the league to expand, update facilities, and increase its schedule to 28 regular season games played for the chance to win the annual Isobel Cup.

Advertisement

The PHF has six franchises – Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whtecaps, and Toronto Six. The plan is for Montreal, Quebec, to become the seventh team, with more US teams to be added at a later date.

The Boston Pride, owned by Miles Arnone, was the first PHF team to be privately owned, but over the last 18 months, the league, formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League, has evolved from a single entity structure to a joint venture model.

Advertisement

PHF has forged a broadcasting deal with ESPN+ in the United States and TSN in Canada. In addition, the league has a multi-year deal with The Upper Deck Company for the first women’s hockey trading cards set, plus a an equipment sponsorship deal with Warrior.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors we are proud to play a part in bringing women’s sports to the next level by investing in the PHF,” said John Boynton, chairman of the Board of Governors. “We see the PHF as a platform to address the inequities that women athletes face. We also believe in the sustainability of our developing business model and embrace our responsibility to build a platform that grows this dynamic league to historic heights.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.