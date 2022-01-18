Andy Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

He lost a five-setter in the first round in 2019 — a match he, and everyone else, thought might have been his last in Australia — after missing the 2018 edition with an injury. He missed the 2020 tournament with a pelvic injury and last year's event because of COVID-19.

The former No. 1-ranked Murray, playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and thoughts of retirement, beat 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round at Melbourne Park.

MELBOURNE — Five years and five long sets later, five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally has won another match at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament.

“It’s been a tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here,” Murray said in his post-match TV interview at John Cain Arena, which was formerly known as Hisense and is parochially referred to as the People's Court. "I’ve played on this court many times, the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought I’d played my last.

“Amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for more.”

Murray beat Basilashvili in a three-hour three-setter last week in Sydney, where he reached the final of the tuneup tournament. This one went almost four hours.

When the 34-year-old Murray clinched it win on his third match point, he turned to the back of the court, closed his eyes and pumped his fists to celebrate.

After walking over to his courtside chair and dropping his racket, he returned to the court, punched the air and yelled “Let’s go!”

It was Murray's 49th win in an Australian Open singles match, moving him ahead of Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl into fifth-place all-time. According to the International Tennis Federation, it's the most match wins at a Grand Slam tournament without winning the title, surpassing Lendl's 48 at Wimbledon.

Regardless, match win No. 50 in Australia is the immediate priority. He next plays Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan.

“I think there’s things in my game I can do better,” said Murray, who lost the 2010 final to Roger Federer and four others to Novak Djokovic. "Would love to have a deep run here, if possible.

“It’s something I’ve not had in one of the Slams since I’ve come back from the injury, and it’s something that’s motivating me.”

Murray's wasn't the only dramatic five-setter that finished in the early evening on Day 2.

Ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime fended off Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 0-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Maxime Cressy overcame 20 double-faults to upset fellow American and No. 22-seeded John Isner 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of Djokovic’s deportation, had a much more routine first round.

Nine-time champion Djokovic was already back in Serbia — two days after losing his legal challenge to stay in Australia despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19 — when Medvedev went into Rod Laver Arena for a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Henri Laaksonen.

Aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major title in the very next Grand Slam appearance after his first such trophy, Medvedev advanced along with No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 5 Andrey Rublev, No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 13 Diego Schwartzman and No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut.

That's where things could get more tricky: He next faces the mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios.

“I like pressure,” Medvedev said. “Always want to do better than I did last year, (but) it’s not going to be easy.”

US Open champ Raducanu wins opener

Emma Raducanu beat 2017 US Open champ Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty

At this time two years ago, Emma Raducanu was participating in the Australian Open junior event — and losing in the first round.

A year ago, she was keeping tabs on Melbourne Park via TV, holed up at home in England, a teenager taking a break from the tour while studying for high school exams.

Look at her now. On Tuesday, Raducanu, still just 19, was on a show court at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, as a reigning Grand Slam champion, facing a past Grand Slam champion, going three sets for the first time in a Grand Slam match, and pulling out the victory.

Everything has come dizzyingly quickly for someone who went from the qualifying rounds to the trophy at the US Open four months ago, and yet she views herself as a work-in-progress who needs to keep building her game. If those on the outside are impatient and have outsized expectations, Raducanu sounds as if she understands the importance of taking things step by step.

“I think 2022 is all about learning for me,” she said after beating 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in the Australian Open’s first round. “Being in those situations of, you know, winning a set and then having to fight in a decider is definitely all just accumulating into a bank of experience that I can tap into later on down the line.”

That sort of level-headed thinking is vital.

“The hardest part is trying to prove that you are good enough to be where you are or good enough to stay where you are,” said Stephens, who was 19 when she reached her first major semifinal and 24 when she claimed the title in New York.

“I was talking to someone in the locker room, and I’m like, ‘We’ll be here when she comes down’ — not Emma, but just in general,” Stephens said. “It all is like a cycle, and I think learning how to deal with it early on is the best way to handle it, just because there’s always a lot of ups and downs in tennis.”

Maybe that’s why some folks were surprised or, worse, worried when Raducanu was beaten 6-0, 6-1 at the Sydney International a week ago.

The takeaway should not have been concern. It should have been: So what?

That basically was Raducanu’s take, and she won 24 of 28 points in a 17-minute opening set Tuesday. Even more impressive was the way Raducanu put the second set behind her and dominated the third.

When it ended, Raducanu dropped her racket, doubled over and yanked at the brim of her visor with both hands. Stephens said the result was no big deal — the No. 17 seed defeating a foe ranked 67th — but Raducanu noted she’d never before won a match in this tournament.

So, yes, she should be excited. And, no, she is not going to dwell on that achievement.