Behind Erica Lendall’s hot shooting, Bishop Fenwick closes out tough win over Bishop Feehan

”It was hard to control the chaos. That’s what we talked about every timeout — control the chaos,” coach Adam DeBaggis said. “We did that defensively toward the end; we controlled ourselves.”

It was Erica Lendall’s calm poise and cold-blooded marksmanship that ultimately swung the game, helping Fenwick pull off a statement 70-66 win at home.

Seventh-ranked Bishop Feehan and 17th-ranked Bishop Fenwick were tightroping between humming machines and runaway trains in their Catholic Central League showdown Tuesday night.

Lendall, a 5-foot-2-inch junior guard, scored all 15 of her points off five 3-pointers. Three of those triples came in the closing minutes, when the crowd was at its loudest and the game was at its tightest.

”I just thought about it, I felt I was on tonight, [and] stayed calm and composed,” Lendall said.

The matchup featured two teams cranking up a dial of intensity.

The Shamrocks (9-1) employed a soft press that wreaked havoc in the first half. Fenwick (6-3) slowly solved it and the Crusaders stamped their presence with their half-court offense.

”We talked about making smarter decisions and faking a bit more,” DeBaggis said. “If you can get a team like that with a ball fake, they’re going to jump. They’re going to slide, and we get other people open.”

Sophomore forward Cecilia Kay had a monster night with 23 points and 20 rebounds for the Crusaders. Senior guard Olivia Found added 16 points and 8 assists.

Lydia Mordarski's 17 points weren't enough to lead Bishop Feehan to victory. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Lydia Mordarski led the Shamrocks with 17 points. Camryn Fourier added 13 points and Samantha Reale had 10, though Reale suffered a foot injury battling for a rebound in the third quarter and did not return.

The Crusaders have been on the wrong end of one-possession defeats to Central Catholic and St. Mary’s. DeBaggis says it was time for them to break the pattern of close losses.

”A close loss is fine in December and January, but it’s not fine in March,” he said. “Once you get to the state tournament, close losses don’t do you any good.”

”Winning’s a habit,” he added. “Finishing this game, good things can happen that we can build off.”

Case 75, Fairhaven 49 — Brooke Orton (34 points, 4 assists, 4 steals), Abigail Sirois (17 points, 17 rebounds), and Jamie Moniz (9 points, 8 assists, 7 steals) carried the Cardinals (5-1) in the South Coast win.

Dracut 62, Haverhill 28 — Cam Watkins (15 points), Tati Fevry (14 points), Ashlee Talbot (13 points) and Brodie Gannon (13 points) helped the No. 15 Middies (8-2) cruise past the Hillies in a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Lynn Classical 62, Somerville 23 — Keisha Perez scored 12 points to lift the Rams (7-1) to a Greater Boston League victory.

Malden Catholic 47, Ursuline 35 — Seniors Kylia Reynosa (21 points) and Kayla Jackson (11 points, 12 rebounds) led the Lancers (8-1) to a Catholic Conference win over the Bears.

Newton South 47, Lincoln-Sudbury 44 — Junior Tatum Murray scored 19 points, and senior Katie Blanusa scored the go-ahead basket and free throw with less than a minute left to seal the Dual County League victory for the Lions (3-7).

North Quincy 59, Plymouth North 39 — Sophomores Orlagh Gormley (26 points), Ava Bryan (13 points), and Autumn Ocampos (8 points, 10 rebounds) powered the No. 13 Raiders to the Patriot League win.

Norwell 74, Carver 35 — Junior Grace Oliver racked up 25 points and 18 rebounds, and freshman Madison Oliver (11 points) and junior Sara Cashin (10 points) contributed to a balanced attack for the Clippers (10-1), who received assists from 11 players in the South Shore win.

Oliver Ames 86, Taunton 44 — The sixth-ranked Tigers (7-1) pulled away with a 53-point second half, receiving strong efforts from Caroline Peper (22 points, 5 assists), Kaydance Derba (19 points), and Jasmyn Cooper (13 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists) in the Hockomock win.

Scituate 55, Duxbury 43 — Grace McNamara scored 21 points and Emilia Rojik added a career-high 19 to power the Sailors (6-5) past the visiting Dragons in a Patriot League matchup.

Swampscott 50, Salem 42 — Senior Sophie DiGrande (19 points) propelled the Big Blue (5-1) to a win against the Witches in the Northeastern Conference.

Walpole 53, Concord-Carlisle 29 — Freshman Izzy Adams (15 points) and junior Brooke Walonis (13 points) led the Timberwolves (7-2) over the Patriots for a nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 54, Plymouth South 36 — Seniors Lauren Dunn (21 points, five 3-pointers) and Abby Martin (8 points, 15 rebounds) led Whitman-Hanson (10-0) to a postseason-clinching, Patriot League victory over Plymouth South.

Winchester 52, Waltham 33 — Sophomore Sadie Stone (15 points) and Emily Collins (11 points, 13 rebounds) paced Winchester (9-2) to the nonleague win.

Trevor Hass reported from Scituate. Globe correspondents Sarah Barber, Andrew Lin, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.