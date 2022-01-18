Beverly boys’ hockey coach Greg Fonzi resigns following postgame incident with Danvers

“The Beverly School district has accepted the resignation of Coach Greg Fonzi from his position as the head coach of the Beverly High School hockey team following an incident involving a Danvers High School assistant coach,” Keefe wrote.

Beverly boys’ hockey coach Greg Fonzi resigned Tuesday, one day after he was involved in an on-ice postgame altercation in which he appeared to shove an assistant coach from Danvers.

“We are disappointed by this incident and affirm that the actions of the coach do not reflect the values of our district, nor the sports programs at Beverly High. At this time, the team will continue under the guidance of the assistant coaches until an appointment is made.”

Efforts to reach Fonzi for comment were not successful.

The incident took place following a 2-1 Danvers overtime win over Beverly at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Video of the incident appears to show Fonzi, who had sent his team to the locker room at the conclusion of the game, approach the Danvers team and staff at center ice. Fonzi appears to say something briefly to the Danvers side before turning to walk away.

But as a member of the Danvers staff begins to approach him, Fonzi then appears to turn back toward the Danvers team and shove a member of the staff, who falls to the ice before being escorted off by an official and a member of the Beverly staff.

It is unknown whether Fonzi was given a disqualification or any other on-ice sanction by the game officials, who have jurisdiction over both teams until they are off the ice and in the locker rooms.

Fonzi was in his third season as head coach at Beverly, which is 3-8 following Monday’s loss, which was the last of three scheduled meetings between the Northeastern Conference schools. The teams had split their previous two meetings.

Kevin Fessette, in his first year as coach at Danvers following the resignation of Steve Baldassare in July, had coached the junior varsity program at Beverly the previous two seasons.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.