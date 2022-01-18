Bruins blown out by visiting Hurricanes

An astoundingly poor opening 20 minutes begat the Bruins’ most embarrassing loss of the season. The Hurricanes, revving their engines during a 14-minute ceremony to raise Willie O’Ree’s No. 22, raced to a 5-1 lead in the first period and peeled out of the TD Garden parking lot with a 7-1 win.

So, yes, Tuesday could have been more sour.

The night the Bruins retired Eddie Shore’s No. 2 — on April 1, 1947 — they were pounded, 5-1, by the Canadiens. It was during a Stanley Cup semifinal series they’d eventually lose.

Just when you thought the Bruins had become one of the NHL’s elite, one of the NHL’s elite showed them what that looks like. It’s a good thing O’Ree, stuck at home in San Diego because of the pandemic, wasn’t there to see it.

The Bruins, who had won eight of nine coming in, ran up against the team that has given them the most trouble this season. The Hurricanes made them look soft and slow, winning puck battles all over the ice.

It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Bruins, who gave up an 8-1 loss to the Capitals last April 11. The Bruins won six in a row, and 10 of their next 12, after that.

And the Hurricanes, for their part, lost, 6-0, to the weakling Blue Jackets five days before. It happens to good teams.

But boy, was this a stinker. In light of their constant face-planting against a potential playoff opponent — now outscored, 10-1, in six periods against Carolina — it’s hard to simply burn Tuesday’s tape and move on.

History was a theme of the evening. The last time the Bruins saddled the home fans with five or more goals allowed in a first period was nearly 40 years ago: April 1, 1982, vs. Quebec. Tuesday was the eighth time in the Bruins’ 97-year archive a visiting team put up five in the first.

The Bruins hadn’t coughed up five in a first period since March 3, 2008, when they allowed six in a 10-2 loss at Washington.

The Hurricanes hadn’t scored five goals in the first since April 6, 2010, against Tampa Bay. It tied their season high for goals in a period.

Tuukka Rask, making the second start of his return, allowed five goals on 12 shots, for a save percentage of .583. The team in front of him shares a lot of the blame for those numbers. In relief of Rask, Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of 22 shots in the final two periods.

The Bruins played like they were dealing with aftereffects from Saturday’s hit-for-hit win over the Predators. After the long wait before puck drop, the visitors quickly noticed how sloppy the Bruins were.

Carolina jumped on a too-aggressive forecheck and Derek Forbort’s missed step-up in the neutral zone, and turned a three on two into a Teuvo Teravainen one-timer goal, 3:44 into the night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi sliced up more poor defense, potting a rebound at 6:03.

A few moments of good feeling — Rask shut down a Sebastian Aho breakaway with his pads, Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal — were fleeting.

Thirteen seconds after Bergeron broke Carolina’s 35-in-a-row penalty killing streak, Jaccob Slavin’s drive from the point snuck through traffic, ticked off Kotkaniemi, and eluded Rask at 11:26.

On the 4-1 goal, at 16:01, Urho Vaakanainen and Connor Clifton allowed Seth Jarvis to drive to the net like a power forward looking for a dunk.

Derek Stepan, a healthy scratch the game before, made it 5-1 at 16:57.

In the second, the Bruins had 1:08 of a five-on-three power play but opted to make it harder by passing up dangerous shots for lower-quality looks.

Slavin made it 6-1 with a power-play snipe early in the third, for his third point of the night (1-2–3)

The Bruins hadn’t allowed six goals since Game No. 2 of the season, a 6-3 loss Oct. 20 against Philadelphia.

Andrei Svechnikov kicked the extra point at 7:48 of the third, scoring Carolina’s second power-play goal in three opportunities.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.