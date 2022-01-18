fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Cardinals safety Budda Baker taken off on a stretcher, evaluated for concussion following collision

By Associated PressUpdated January 18, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Budda Baker was carted off the field and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being evaluated for a concussion after he appeared to briefly lose consciousness in a helmet-to-helmet collision Monday night late in the third quarter of a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton said Baker was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The medical staff said Baker was alert and that he never lost feeling or movement in his extremities.

Baker was taken off on a stretcher following the play. Rams running back Cam Akers lowered his shoulder as Baker went in for the tackle, but Baker still made contact with Akers' helmet. Baker immediately went down and teammates signaled for medical attention.

Advertisement

Trainers and medical personnel put head and neck stabilizers around Baker's helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 26-year-old Baker raised his right arm while being wheeled off the field as concerned players from both teams watched.

Baker is in his fifth NFL season. He was a second-team selection to the AP All-Pro team.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video