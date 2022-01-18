In mostly salary shredding move, Celtics acquire Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier in three-way deal

The Celtics agreed to trade forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs in a three-team deal that will bring Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier and forward Bol Bol to Boston, a league source confirmed Tuesday night. Both Dozier and Bol are out indefinitely with injuries.
For the Celtics, it is mostly a salary shedding move that will get them under the luxury tax this season. Hernangomez, who appeared in just 18 games and averaged 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds, is making $6.2 million this year.
Dozier and Bol, meanwhile, are under contract for $1.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The Celtics created an open roster spot last week when they waived veteran forward Jabari Parker before his salary became fully guaranteed.
Dozier, a 6-foot-6-inch guard, played in eight games with the Celtics during the 2018-19 season and carved out a spot in the Nuggets’ regular rotation over the last two years, but he tore his ACL in November and will miss the rest of this season.
The 22-year-old Bol, the son of former NBA center Manute Bol, was traded to the Pistons last week before the deal was voided when he failed his physical. Bol has since decided to undergo foot surgery and is expected to be out for 8-12 weeks. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds over three injury-marred seasons with the Nuggets.
