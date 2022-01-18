In mostly salary shredding move, Celtics acquire Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier in three-way deal

The Celtics agreed to trade forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs in a three-team deal that will bring Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier and forward Bol Bol to Boston, a league source confirmed Tuesday night. Both Dozier and Bol are out indefinitely with injuries.

For the Celtics, it is mostly a salary shedding move that will get them under the luxury tax this season. Hernangomez, who appeared in just 18 games and averaged 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds, is making $6.2 million this year.

Dozier and Bol, meanwhile, are under contract for $1.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The Celtics created an open roster spot last week when they waived veteran forward Jabari Parker before his salary became fully guaranteed.