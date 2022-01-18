David Ortiz says he’s not thinking about impending Hall of Fame announcement

Ortiz is in Boston this week, in part to attend a private event at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. He plans to be in the Dominican Republic with family members when the Hall of Fame announcement is made at 6 p.m. next Tuesday on MLB Network.

“I have too much going on in my life to think about it,” Ortiz said Tuesday. “Back home, everybody is talking about it. We’ll see. I hope so; it would be a great honor for me.”

The voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame will be revealed next week from Cooperstown, N.Y., but David Ortiz isn’t nervous. Not yet, anyway.

Ortiz has so far received 143 of the 171 votes (83.6 percent) made public. That puts him well over the 75 percent required for induction. But history suggests his percentage will drop once all the votes are counted.

The Hall sent ballots to just under 400 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

“My boys tell me about that. They follow it,” Ortiz said. “But there’s nothing I can do now. I haven’t played for five years.”

This is Ortiz’s first year on the ballot. That he will be enshrined at some point seems certain. The question is whether it will happen this year.

Ortiz has already been selected as a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame. That ceremony will be May 27 at Fenway Park.

The Sox also will honor Dan Duquette, Rich Gedman, Manny Ramirez, and the late Bill Dinneen, a Sox pitcher from 1902-07.

The Sox will place single-game tickets on sale for games through June 1 starting Friday at 10 a.m. via redsox.com or by calling 877-REDSOX-9.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.