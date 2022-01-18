EMass girls’ hockey: Quincy/North Quincy’s Maddie Bailey and Maggie Lynch headlines Players of the Week

Taylor Daly and Gianna McCusker, Matignon — Daly, a sophomore from Medford, and McCusker, a junior from Malden, backstopped the Warriors to their first two wins, combining for back-to-back shutouts in a 4-0 Catholic Central League win over Arlington Catholic and in a 3-0 league win against St. Joseph Prep/Mount Alvernia.

Maddie Bailey and Maggie Lynch, Quincy/North Quincy — Bailey, a senior captain, recorded her 100th career point with a goal and two assists in a 6-4 Patriot League win over Marshfield. Lynch, a junior, had a hat trick. Then in a 10-5 league win Saturday against Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake, Bailey scored four times and Lynch rifled in three more, including the 100th point of her career.

Maddie Ledbury, Needham — The senior lit the lamp once in a 2-0 Bay State Conference win over the Newton co-op, then scored both goals in a 2-2 nonleague tie with No. 6 Notre Dame (Hingham). On Monday, Ledbury had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win against Auburn.

Emmy O’Leary, Nobles — The senior captain from Southborough scored twice in a 7-2 Independent School League win vs. Middlesex. She followed with two goals and two assists in a 7-0 league win against Thayer, and scored the tying goal with 2:50 remaining to tie Loomis Chaffee.

Colleen Quirk, Natick —The senior captain netted three goals in a 6-1 win over Bay State Conference Carey Division rival Brookline. Quirk, the team’s leading scorer, also tallied the lone goals for the No. 15 Redhawks in two nonconference losses, 2-1 to No. 6 Notre Dame (Hingham) and 3-1 to top-ranked Austin Prep.

Maddie Soderquist, Woburn — In a 5-4 loss last Wednesday to Middlesex League Liberty Division foe No. 7 Winchester, the freshman scored all four goals for the No. 10 Tanners. Soderquist added a goal apiece in two league wins, Saturday against Belmont (4-0) and Monday at Watertown (5-0).