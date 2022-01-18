Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton are both cleared to rejoin Bruins

Speaking on Zoom before the game, coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn’t say who would sit if both returned.

Both Matt Grzelcyk, who missed the last two games while in COVID protocol, and Connor Clifton (four games) were cleared.

The Bruins were set to have two of their regular defensemen available for Tuesday’s game against the powerful Hurricanes.

Clifton, who normally plays the right side on the third pair, could bump AHL veteran Tyler Lewington out of that spot. Lewington has played in two games on emergency recall, averaging 12:27 of ice time.

Grzelcyk’s return would present the Bruins with a more difficult choice with the left side of their defense.

Mike Reilly, who scored a pretty goal Saturday against Nashville, is a lineup fixture next to Brandon Carlo. The choice would come down to Urho Vaakanainen and Derek Forbort.

Vaakanainen (four assists in five games) has earned trust in his latest call-up, having logged 21-plus minutes in each of his last three games. His interception and outlet feed started the sequence that led to Taylor Hall’s overtime winner Saturday.

Forbort, who was on the COVID list for three games before returning against Nashville, skated 16:59 in that game. He is one of the Bruins’ top penalty-killing defensemen — a necessary role against any opponent, but particularly against offensively dominant Carolina.

Would the Bruins continue to let Vaakanainen, 23, learn his craft at the NHL level, or would this be a spot for a larger, heavier, more veteran presence? Could this be a spot for the Bruins to rest Forbort, 29, after his recent stint on the COVID list?

All to be determined.

Carolina, meanwhile, was without middle-six winger Martin Necas (COVID protocol). The Hurricanes were likely to replace him with veteran Derek Stepan, a healthy scratch in Saturday’s win over the Canucks … The visitors also happily slotted No. 1 defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who spent the last two games on the COVID list, in their formation … The Bruins made no lineup changes up front … Tuukka Rask drew his second start in goal … The Hurricanes started 14-2-0, followed that with a 1-4-1 stretch, and are 10-2-1 since. One of those losses came Thursday against Columbus (6-0), their only shutout loss of the year … Carolina entered the game having killed 35 straight penalties going back to Dec. 7.

