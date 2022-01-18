NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated

The Canadiens hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL. The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin , who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens’ poor start. Before joining the Canadiens as their 18th GM, Hughes represented more than 20 players under NHL contracts. His past clients included Patrice Bergeron , Kristopher Letang , Anthony Beauvillier , and Darnell Nurse .

The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league. The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star break begins Feb. 3. There will still be testing of asymptomatic individuals when it is needed for crossing the US-Canada border. Testing will not be required at All-Star weekend, with one negative result needed to return to team facilities after the break.

NBA

Pacers center Turner out two weeks

The Pacers expect center Myles Turner to miss at least the next two weeks with an injured left foot. Team officials announced Tuesday the 6-foot-11-inch Turner was examined by multiple specialists who diagnosed him with a “stress reaction.” Turner will get treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Pacers said. He has been one of the league’s top shot-blockers since the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft, winning last season’s blocks title. This season, Turner was averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 42 games.

Advertisement

Baseball

Gomes, 37, named Dodgers GM

The Dodgers promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes, 37, to general manager, filling a spot that had been vacant since 2018. Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants. Alex Slater was promoted to vice president and general manager from director of baseball operations. Damon Jones was hired as vice president, assistant general manager and baseball legal counsel from the NFL’s Washington Football Team, where he had been general counsel. Brandon McDaniel was promoted to vice president of player performance and Thomas Albert to head athletic trainer.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Globe’s Dupont honored

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe was named Massachusetts sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association. Bob Socci of 98.5 the Sports Hub was named Massachusetts sportscaster of the year.