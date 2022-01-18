Noah Beaudet, unbeaten Norwood boys’ basketball right on point in victory over Dover-Sherborn

“As a joke, we guess in the locker room and I was like ‘20?’” McDonnell said of the junior guard. “And I was like, ‘That might be a little high.’ He just does it all the time. We want to be loud on defense and quiet on offense.”

She sees that as a good thing, though.

After the Norwood boys’ basketball team had dispatched Tri-Valley League foe Dover-Sherborn, 64-42, Tuesday night, coach Kristen McDonnell barely noticed that captain Noah Beaudet — averaging a tad more than 22 points per game this season — had dropped a casual 28 points on the Raiders.

Norwood did both Tuesday, pushing its record to 6-0 with its third double-digit victory of the season. Senior guard Ziad Awde scored 11 points off the bench, including two 3-pointers.

The win also kicked off a stretch of six games in 10 days for Norwood.

The Mustangs started the game on a 10-2 run that they turned into a 20-10 lead after the first quarter. Beaudet had 9 points in the opening period.

“We’ve started a few games on the offensive side a little slower, so we’ve really had to focus on that defensive shutdown,” McDonnell said. “So if we can continue to do that, build our momentum defensively and get a few [points] here and there . . . that’s something we haven’t seen as much, so we’re really excited to kind of take that momentum.”

Norwood's Matty Mahoney goes up to the basket while being fouled by Dover-Sherborn's Luke Rinaldi. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Even though Norwood didn’t get its first basket of the second quarter until there was 3:35 remaining (a Beaudet 3-pointer), the Mustangs’ defense held D-S (8-2) to just five points. Norwood closed the first half on a 12-0 run to lead 32-15 at the break and continued to pad its lead throughout the second half.

Senior guard Zach Spellman led D-S with 18 points.

Tuesday was Norwood’s first home game since assistant coach Rick Vail, 52, died Jan. 2 after a six-year battle with cancer. He was remembered with a moment of silence.

Abington 69, Mashpee 45 — Tommy Fanara tallied 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Green Wave (5-3) to a South Shore League win.

Billerica 70, Tewksbury 55 — Alex Sainlaire tallied 27 points and Ryan Walker scored 17 off the bench to help the host Indians (3-7) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bishop Fenwick 67, Bishop Feehan 65 — Mike Yentin tossed in 18 points, Che Hanks had 17, Jason Romans added 16, and Nick Bowers (10 points) delivered a huge four-point play with the Cougars (5-3) trailing by three late in the Catholic Central win.

Canton 68, King Philip 56 — Seniors Lanse Dorcelus (30 points) and Dillon Nguyen (14 points) led the Bulldogs (3-5) to a Hockomock League win over the Warriors.

Cape Cod Academy 67, Monomoy 51 — Freshman Jackson Rocco (10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) led a balanced team effort for the visiting Seahawks (6-0) in the Cape & Islands win.

Cardinal Spellman 69, Arlington Catholic 66 — Junior Kristian Simpson (23 points, 11 of 13 free throws) was clutch from the charity stripe, making 10 in the final quarter alone. His final two free throws to put the Cardinals (4-5) up three with 6 seconds left and secured the Catholic Central win.

Cathedral 71, Archbishop Williams 57 — Anthony Cokes had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ethan Destin added 13 points, and Julian Webb (11 points) hit three 3-pointers for the host Panthers (3-7) in the Catholic Central win.

Dartmouth 62, New Bedford 41 — Junior Dylan Gomes (19 points) and sophomore Hunter Matteson (12 points, 15 rebounds) led the Indians (3-4) to a Southeast Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 44, Apponequet 41 — Senior Ryan Oullette (14 points) led the Falcons (6-2) to a South Coast Conference win over the Lakers.

Franklin 78, Foxborough 53 — Henry Digiorgio, Andrew O’Neill, Sean O’Leary and Sean Vinson all scored in double digits for the Panthers (8-2), propelling them to a win against the Warriors in the Hockomock League.

Lowell 63, North Andover 39 — Jeter Santiago paced the Red Raiders (2-4) with 26 points in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Lynn Classical 49, Somerville 40 — Senior Jadden Gonzalez (12 points) and sophomore Marquese Avery (9 points) led the Rams (4-3) to a Greater Boston League win over the Highlanders.

Lynn English 67, Chelsea 66 — Tyrese Melo Garcia (24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) and Josh Anderson (12 points, 12 rebounds) helped the Bulldogs (6-2) edge out the Red Devils in the Greater Boston League game.

Marshfield 62, Hanover 48 — Behind senior Connor Walden’s 27 points and 11 rebounds, the Rams (6-1) defeated the visiting Hawks in the Patriot League game.

Newton North 52, Natick 44 — Junior Will Davis (17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks) dominated on both ends of the floor to lead the Tigers (7-1) over the Redhawks for a Bay State Conference victory.

Newton South 77, Lincoln-Sudbury 63 — Jake Lemelman (30 points) and Itai Alinsky (22 points, 18 rebounds) were stellar for the Lions (8-3) in the Dual County League win.

North Attleborough 53, Milford 50 — Brody Rosenberg netted a career-high 30 points for the Rocketeers (1-6) in the Hockomock League road victory.

North Quincy 66, Plymouth North 46 — Sophomore Daithi Quinn (16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals) led the Red Raiders (5-3) to a Patriot League win over the Eagles.

Rockland 56, East Bridgewater 38 — Sophomore Darmani Santiago (14 points) and senior Conor Leavitt (12 points) led the Bulldogs (2-4) to a South Shore League win over the Vikings.

Salem Academy 54, Danvers 51 — Jorbert Peralta (20 points) and Ivan Paredes (11 points) led the hosts (6-2) to the nonleague win.

Scituate 69, Duxbury 39 — Seniors Johnny Kinsley and captain Keegan Sullivan led the Sailors (7-2, 5-2) to the Patriot League win over Duxbury. Alex Barlow had 18 points for the Dragons.

Taunton 86, Oliver Ames 56 — Senior Trent Santos dropped 46 points for the host Tigers (7-1) in their Hockomock League win.

Whitman-Hanson 69, Plymouth South 60 — Seniors Amari Johnson (25 points) and Ryan Vallancourt (16 points) led Whitman-Hanson (6-3) to a Patriot League victory over previously unbeaten Plymouth South.

Sarah Barber, Andrew Lin, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.