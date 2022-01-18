Red Sox 2022 single-game tickets go on sale this week

Though Major League Baseball is immersed in a lockout, the Red Sox are still set to begin single-game ticket sales this week.

The team announced Tuesday that sales for tickets on home games through June 1 will begin on Friday, at 10 a.m. A total of 32 games played at Fenway Park will be available, including Opening Day.

The Red Sox noted that there will be a special pregame ceremony on May 27 prior to a matchup against the Orioles in which the team’s 2020 Hall of Fame class will be honored (their induction was delayed due to the pandemic). The list of inductees includes David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Rich Gedman, and the late Bill Dinneen. Former general manager Dan Duquette is also in the class.