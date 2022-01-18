fb-pixel Skip to main content
red sox

Red Sox 2022 single-game tickets go on sale this week

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated January 18, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Fans can buy tickets for a portion of the Red Sox' 2022 home slate beginning Friday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Though Major League Baseball is immersed in a lockout, the Red Sox are still set to begin single-game ticket sales this week.

The team announced Tuesday that sales for tickets on home games through June 1 will begin on Friday, at 10 a.m. A total of 32 games played at Fenway Park will be available, including Opening Day.

The Red Sox noted that there will be a special pregame ceremony on May 27 prior to a matchup against the Orioles in which the team’s 2020 Hall of Fame class will be honored (their induction was delayed due to the pandemic). The list of inductees includes David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Rich Gedman, and the late Bill Dinneen. Former general manager Dan Duquette is also in the class.

Advertisement

Sales will be conducted online as well as over the phone, but not at the Fenway Park ticket office.

While the potential impact of the ongoing lockout remains unclear, Boston is slated to open its 2022 season at home in a three-game series against the Rays starting March 31.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video