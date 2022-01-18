Revolution sign 16-year-old Noel Buck of Arlington to Homegrown Player contract

An Arlington native, Buck becomes the youngest member of the Revolution active roster and the second-youngest Homegrown Player signing in club history, behind only Fagúndez himself.

The Revolution announced Tuesday that they have signed Buck to a Homegrown Player contract through 2025, with a one-year club option.

A 10-year-old Noel Buck once had former Revolution midfielder Diego Fagúndez sign his cleats at a youth club match. Now 16, Buck is following in Fagúndez’s footsteps.

“When I was offered the opportunity to sign to the Revolution, it wasn’t really too hard of a decision,” Buck said. “It’s always been my dream to play professional soccer, and especially in my hometown club who I’ve been with all my life — it’s a no-brainer.”

Buck appeared in 28 contests with the Revolution II in 2021. The 5-foot-11-inch midfielder became the youngest player to score a goal in Revolution II history on May 16 and finished the season with five goals and an assist.

Buck initially joined the Revolution Academy at age 12 and appeared in 70 games with the program from 2017-21.

He and Damian Rivera are the two players to ink Homegrown Player contracts under coach Bruce Arena.

“Noel Buck is a player with very good potential, and we are excited to see how he responds with the challenge of competing and contributing to the first team,” Arena said in a team release. “We look forward to working with him in 2022.”

Buck has already spent time working with members of the first team. He credited Matt Polster, Andrew Farrell, and winter signing Omar González among the veterans who have helped him acclimate.

“Those guys have been great at welcoming me in and made it much easier than I would have thought, actually,” Buck said.

The coaching staff has made it clear to Buck that 2022 will focus on development. Minutes with the first team might be hard to come by. , But he believes his stint with the Revolution II last season has prepared him for the jump.

“It’s learning how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations,” Buck said. “Especially last year as my first professional experience — very uncomfortable for me, and over the season it gets more comfortable.

“Putting yourself in those uncomfortable situations will benefit you, and as I’m coming up to the first team, it will be a similar experience.”











