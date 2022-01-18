Seahawks fire two coordinators after rough season

Norton spent four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, but the final two years were defined by a unit that struggled badly in the early part of the year and progressively got better. Seattle never finished higher than 16th in total defense or 11th in scoring defense during Norton’s tenure. Seattle was 28th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense this season.

The firings brought an end to what had been several seasons of continuity on the defensive side.

The Seattle Seahawks, who suffered their first losing season since 2011, fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, the team said Tuesday.

Advertisement

A bigger issue was Seattle’s weak performance in the turnover battle because of a bend-but-don’t-break defensive mentality. The Seahawks created just 18 turnovers this season, ranking 25th in the league.

Norton rejoined coach Pete Carroll’s staff after the 2017 season as the replacement for Kris Richard. Norton spent five seasons as Seattle’s linebackers coach from 2010-14 before leaving to get his first shot as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2015.

Curtis joined the Seahawks before the 2015 season and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018. Curtis also worked for the Saints, Giants, and Rams.

Seattle has also reportedly sought permission to speak with Denver defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Vikings to add Raheem Morris’s name to coaching list

The Vikings have added Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to their candidate list for head coach.

According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking on condition of anonymity, the Vikings have requested a meeting with Morris about the vacancy created when Mike Zimmer was fired last week.

The Rams play Sunday at Tampa Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. Morris is in his first season in Los Angeles, after six years with Atlanta. He spent time with both offense and defense with the Falcons, who promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2020. Morris was interim head coach for 11 games last season after the firing of Dan Quinn.

Advertisement

Morris, 45, was Tampa Bay’s head coach for three seasons, compiling a 17-31 record from 2009-11. This is his 19th year coaching in the NFL.

The Vikings have interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and requested meetings with six other candidates beside Morris: Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Quinn, currently the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

On the general manager front, the Vikings completed an interview Tuesday with Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown. Rick Spielman was fired last week along with Zimmer.

Rams say defense was key to wild-card win

Matthew Stafford was nearly flawless in his first career playoff victory Monday, and Odell Beckham Jr. made huge plays as a receiver and as a passer in his own first postseason win.

Yet the Los Angeles Rams are headed to Tampa Bay on Sunday to play for a spot in the NFC Championship game because their defense came up with a playoff performance that suggests this up-and-down team can hang with anybody.

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and their defensive teammates held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to 183 total yards and didn’t allow them to convert a third down in the Rams’ 34-11 victory over Arizona in the wild-card round.

Stafford threw two touchdown passes and also had a rushing touchdown. Beckham threw and completed a long pass on a trick play. Von Miller had a sack and the Rams intercepted Murray twice, returning one for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Sean McVay, who won two key instant replay challenges, said it was his defense’s best performance of the season — and he knows the Rams might need something comparable to hang in against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

“Being able to hold a really explosive offense like that, to be able to get a defensive touchdown and a couple of turnovers, just so pleased with those guys,” McVay said. “We've got a great challenge going against Tom Brady next week.”

After an inconsistent start to the season that was all but inevitable, given the roster upheaval around All-Pros Donald and Ramsey, the Rams' growth on defense has been steady down the stretch — aside from their latest team-wide embarrassing performance against the 49ers in the regular-season finale, that is.

After losing four starters from the league’s No. 1-ranked defense in the offseason and trying to replace them entirely from within, Los Angeles has gradually found ways to be effective in Morris’s versions of Brandon Staley’s overall scheme.

The Rams also got reinforcements with Miller, a midseason acquisition who looks increasingly dangerous with each week in his new defense, and even safety Eric Weddle, who ended his two-year retirement and played 19 snaps against Arizona.

“I think we're just jelling at the right time,” said Miller, who had six tackles and a key sack in the former Broncos star's first playoff appearance in six years. “We've been doing the same thing since I got here, and it just feels like it's working.”

Advertisement

The Cardinals lost in the NFL playoff debuts of Murray and Coach Kliff Kingsbury. They’d defeated the Rams earlier this season at SoFi Stadium, and they’d gone 8-1 on the road the regular season. But they could not carry that away-from-home proficiency into the playoffs. Even the return of veteran defensive standout J.J. Watt, who was activated from the injured reserve list earlier Monday, didn’t help.

“We put up an embarrassing performance,” Watt said. “There’s no other way to put it, really.”

Jaguars’ Lerentee McCray arrested after high-speed chase

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a Jacksonville police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop, and then reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said.

McCray, 31, was arrested early Sunday, booked in the Lake County (Fla.) Jail and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to jail and police records. The charge is a second-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond about seven hours later, according to jail records.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

McCray was initially clocked doing 88 m.p.h. in a 50-m.p.h. zone by the Fruitland Park Police Department, police said. An officer attempted to pull him over, but McCray flashed his middle finger, honked his horn, and took off. Officers ended their chase after McCray reached speeds deemed unsafe.

Advertisement

McCray was later pulled over by Tavares Police Department officers, who said McCray “appeared to have an altered mental state.” He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

While McCray was being treated, the Fruitland Park police officer who initially tried to pull him over advised him of the charges and said he replied: “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

McCray was cited for speeding and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.

McCray, who played collegiately at Florida, is an eight-year NFL veteran and has been mostly a special teams regular for the Jaguars over the last five seasons. He also played for Denver and Buffalo. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

More troubles for Browns’ Malik McDowell

Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was given a second chance by the team after serving jail time, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure.

Police in Deerfield Beach said they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell, who was sitting on a curb, according to the arrest report. The officer said McDowell stood up, uttered an obscenity at him, and “charged at me full speed with a closed fist.”

The officer said he was unable to avoid McDowell’s attack or use any “de-escalation tactics.” McDowell, listed as being 6 feet 6 inches tall and 295 pounds, slammed into the officer and punched him in the right eye and on the top of the head, according to the report.

McDowell, 25, fled before he was stopped using a stun gun and handcuffed. The officer said his right eye was nearly closed because of swelling from the punches he absorbed and there is a “likelihood that I sustained permanent injury to my eye.”

McDowell was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer/obstructing with violence and exposure of sex organs in public. Bail was posted at $25,000.

The Browns released a statement on McDowell, who was under contract with the team for only one season, saying they were seeking more information.

McDowell came to the Browns with a troubled past. He was a second-round pick by Seattle in 2017 out of Michigan State, although he never played for the Seahawks after suffering a brain injury in an ATV accident that was followed by several arrests and an 11-month stay in a Michigan jail.

In 2019, McDowell was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In a video capturing the incident, McDowell fought two police officers even after they used a stun gun on him.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry took a chance on McDowell, who was a long shot to make the roster when training camp opened but impressed the team with his size, strength, and potential after not playing for more than two years.

Giants bring back Bills’ Joe Schoen for another interview for GM job

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen kicked off the Giants’ search for a GM last week and he got the opening second-round interview Tuesday. The Giants said Schoen, 42, met with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters. He also talked with other members of the team’s front office and toured the facility. New York plans to bring back Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday. It was not immediately known whether any of the other nine men the Giants interviewed would be getting a second interview. Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the past five with the Bills. He spent most of the previous decade with the Dolphins’ front office . . . Just 14 months after joining the Washington Football Team’s remade executive team and becoming an integral part of its push for a new stadium, chief legal officer Damon Jones is leaving the organization to become the Los Angeles Dodgers’ assistant general manager in baseball operations. Effective Friday, the team’s vice president and deputy general counsel, Mali Friedman, will be promoted to chief legal officer and senior vice president of business affairs. Jones is the latest among a handful of Washington business executives to leave in recent months. Julie Andreeff Jensen, its senior vice president of external engagement and communications, and Scott Shepherd, its chief partnership officer, both left last September to “pursue new and exciting opportunities,” according to a statement from Wright at the time. Chris Bloyer, a longtime executive for the team who was most recently its senior vice president of operations and guest experience, also left this month.