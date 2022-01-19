Amazon reveals title for its ‘Lord of the Rings’ streaming series

“The Rings of Power” will take audiences back to an era “in which great powers were forged” and “kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin.” The series will follow characters, both familiar and new, “as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth,” according to the announcement.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a multi-season drama set to premiere on Sept. 2, 2022. The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” It will tell the story of “the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history,” according to a statement from Amazon Studios.

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has long teased that it’s coming out with a “Lord of the Rings” television series. On Wednesday, the streamer finally revealed its name.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone,” the statement read.

The title announcement also included a video preview, which featured slow pan of smoldering and fiery visuals, eventually revealing the series title in silvery letterforms. Prime Video chose to physically forge the title in a blacksmith foundry for the reveal, according to the statement.

The video also includes a voice over reciting lines from Tolkien’s “Ring Verse,” which describes “the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power,” the announcement said.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics,” said showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in the statement. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many … and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

