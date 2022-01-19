fb-pixel Skip to main content

Garth Brooks to perform at Gillette Stadium for the first time

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated January 19, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Garth BrooksBrent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Tuesday he’ll perform at Gillette Stadium for the first time ever this May.

“This will be Garth’s first time at the home of the Patriots and the only Stadium Tour date in New England,” according to a post on Brooks’ Twitter account.

The show is scheduled for May 21, and tickets, which are listed at $94.95 each, go on sale Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., according to the announcement.

The Stadium Tour at Gillette was originally scheduled for October as part of the artists’ 2021 schedule, but Brooks canceled the show and tour due to COVID-19.

Brooks is a 14-time Grammy nominee, and a top-selling solo artist with 157 million records sold. The last time he performed in Boston was in 2015, according to the announcement.

Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticket Master.

