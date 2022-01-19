Jeff Hiller a noteworthy contributor to ‘Somebody Somewhere’

But I do want to make special mention of one of Everett’s costars, who, like most of the show’s supporting cast, brings something special to the mix. His name is Jeff Hiller, and he plays Joel, a gay man who organizes the weekly parties, which he calls Choir Practice because he secretly holds the events at the church where he is an active member.

I’ve already sung the praises of “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s Sunday night HBO series about being in your 40s and looking for meaning. She plays Sam, who is back in Kansas, where she grew up, grieving her sister, feeling lonely, and hungry for self-realization. She stumbles across weekly cabaret-style parties, where she begins to perform for a warmly supportive and mostly queer audience.

Advertisement

Hiller is funny — Joel is also a goofball, and some of the nuttiest moments on the show belong to him — but he’s also quite moving. Joel has worshiped Sam since high school (while she hardly remembers him), and he feels honored to be hanging out with her. He pushes her to sing on stage, which is exactly what she needs to do in order to find some joy. Alas, he’s great at helping other people solve their problems, but, as we’ll see later in the seven-episode season, less effective when it comes to his own struggles, something Hiller drives home beautifully.

When Sam does take the stage at Choir Practice at Joel’s urging and sings Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up,” he’s right there to sing the second part, “Rest your head, you worry too much.” It’s an uplifting moment. And when Sam mocks his vision board, he refuses to submit, arguing “We deserve to be happy.” In the middle of smalltown Kansas, he’s a fountain of light, a relentlessly positive presence in her life (and in ours).

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.